EDWARDSVILLE 4, ALTON 2: Abby Crabtree and Paityn Schneider each scored twice as Edwardsville downed Alton 4-2 in a Southwestern Conference match at Tiger Stadium Tuesday night. The win put the Tigers at 10-3-2 on the year, 3-1-1 in the SWC; the Redbirds fell to 9-4-2 overall, 2-2-0 in the league.

Katie Kercher and Brianna Hatfield goaled for the Redbirds. Edwardsville travels to Rochester for a 6:30 p.m. match against the Rockets today, then closes out their schedule with a 6:30 p.m. May 9 match at O'Fallon. Alton hosts Granite City in a 4:30 p.m. Thursday league match before taking on Highland at 6:45 p.m Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: