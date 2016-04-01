EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville put on a hitting clinic in a baseball game against East St. Louis on Thursday, dominating the Flyers in five innings 22-0.

The Tigers cranked out 14 hits and 19 players appeared at the plate. The Tigers scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second, three each in the third and fourth innings and five runs in the fifth.

Collin Clayton continued to be strong at the plate for the Tigers, going two for two, including a dramatic triple that scored two runs.

Jordan Yenne, Kent Roberts and Jake DeBouck all pitched in the Tigers’ outing. Yenne and Roberts pitched two innings apiece and DeBouck pitched an inning.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I thought our guys up and down the order gave us good at bats today,” Tigers’ head coach Tim Funkhouser said. “I also thought our pitchers did a good job.”

Funkhouser said he thought Clayton hit the ball well and his triple that unloaded the bases showed he is hitting the ball well right now.

“When he puts it all together the ball jumps off the bat,” he said.

Saturday, the Tigers host a double-header starting at 11 a.m. against Parkway South and then Naperville Central.

“Parkway South is a perennial power and Naperville Central has two Division I pitchers, so we will be facing some good teams,” Funkhouser said.

More like this: