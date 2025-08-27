Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Edwardsville's girls' tennis program is off to a strong start. The Tigers started the 2025 fall tennis campaign with a 9-0 victory over Alton at the Alton High tennis courts on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

Edwardsville vs. Alton Results

Singles

No. 1 singles - Edwardsville's Dia Kannan 6-2, 6-1 over Alton's Grace Massey.

No. 2 singles - Edwardsville's Katie Woods 6-0, 6-0 over Alton's Arlie Hartmann.

No. 3 singles - Edwardsville's Bina Selimi 6-2, 6-1 over Alton's Anna Larson.

No. 4 singles - Edwardsville's Campbell Hayes 6-0, 6-2 over Alton's Lydia Schrumpf.

No. 5 singles - Edwardsville's Amelia Hill 6-2, 6-1 over Alton's McKenna Dondanville.

No. 6 singles - Edwardsville's Emily Frank, 6-4, 6-0 over Alton's Jenna Roark.

Doubles

No. 1 - Edwardsville's Woods-Selimi 8-1 over Alton's Massey-Hartmann.

No. 2 - Edwardsville's Hayes-Hill 8-1 over Alton's Larson-Schrumpf.

No. 3 - Edwardsville's Kannan-Frank 8-0 over Alton's Dondanville-Caroline Cannon.

