Tigers Clinch 9-0 Girls Tennis Victory Over Alton In Season Debut Edwardsville's girls tennis team showcased strength with a 9-0 victory against Alton, starting their fall 2025 campaign on a high note. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Edwardsville's girls' tennis program is off to a strong start. The Tigers started the 2025 fall tennis campaign with a 9-0 victory over Alton at the Alton High tennis courts on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. Edwardsville vs. Alton Results Singles No. 1 singles - Edwardsville's Dia Kannan 6-2, 6-1 over Alton's Grace Massey. No. 2 singles - Edwardsville's Katie Woods 6-0, 6-0 over Alton's Arlie Hartmann. Article continues after sponsor message No. 3 singles - Edwardsville's Bina Selimi 6-2, 6-1 over Alton's Anna Larson. No. 4 singles - Edwardsville's Campbell Hayes 6-0, 6-2 over Alton's Lydia Schrumpf. No. 5 singles - Edwardsville's Amelia Hill 6-2, 6-1 over Alton's McKenna Dondanville. No. 6 singles - Edwardsville's Emily Frank, 6-4, 6-0 over Alton's Jenna Roark. Doubles No. 1 - Edwardsville's Woods-Selimi 8-1 over Alton's Massey-Hartmann. No. 2 - Edwardsville's Hayes-Hill 8-1 over Alton's Larson-Schrumpf. No. 3 - Edwardsville's Kannan-Frank 8-0 over Alton's Dondanville-Caroline Cannon. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending