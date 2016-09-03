Tigers capture two wins in Heather Bradshaw Memorial Invitational
GIRLS TENNIS
EDWARDSVILLE WINS TWICE IN BRADSHAW INVITE: Edwardsville won two matches in the Champions flight of their Heather Bradshaw Invitational Tournament at the EHS Tennis Center Friday.
The Tigers defeated Dunlap in their opener 5-0, then downed Chatham Glenwood 4-1 to move into Saturday's bracket semifinals; they will take on New Trier No. 2 out of Winnetka Saturday; the winner will advance into the final.
The tournament is named in honor of Heather Bradshaw, an assistant tennis coach to Tiger coach Dave Lipe who was a speech pathologist at EHS; Bradshaw helped coach the Tigers from 2003-05. She was killed in a car accident in Florida in 2005 while vacationing.
“(The tournament) is a great way to honor a great person gone too soon,” Lipe said.
In the Challengers flight, Civic Memorial dropped decisions to Mahomet-Seymour and Mascoutah; and Edwardsville 2 defeated Danville and Teutopolis. In the Futures flight, Metro East Lutheran defeated Waterloo but fell to Peoria Richwoods; and the Edwardsville JV lost to Mount Carmel and Waterloo.
Tournament play continues on Saturday.
