EDWARDSVILLE 119, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 108, SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 89: Edwardsville won six of the 11 swimming events in taking a close decision over Glenwood and SH-G in a triangular meet Thursday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

The Tigers got started off on the right foot in the 200-yard medley relay, with the team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Maddie Milburn and Grace Oertle winning the race at 1:55.87, with the team of McLaren Seaton, Elise Thomlinson, Michelle Pan and Andi Mosella placing fourth at 2:31.96.

The Tigers' Georgia Samet won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:05.30, Oertle took the 200-yard individual medley at 2:18.88, with LeVasseur coming in fifth at 2:32.07 and Chen finishing second in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.42 seconds, with Milburn third at 26.61 seconds.

Pan came in third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:13.60, with Pera Onal placing fourth at 1:15.57, Chen came in second in the 100-yard freestyle at 58.68 seconds, while Thomlinson came in sixth at 1:19.10.

Onal was second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:46.26 and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Milburn, Samet, Chen and Oertle won the race with a time of 1:44.04, while the team of Thomlinson, Pan, Seaton and Onal were fourth at 2:01.11.

LeVasseur won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:02.45, while Pan came in fifth at 1:12.51, Oertle took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.07, with Samet coming in second at 1:13.84 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Milburn, Onal, LeVasseur and Samet came in second at 3:55.09.

Seaton finished fourth in the one-meter springboard diving event, scoring 144.45 points.