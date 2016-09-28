GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 7, O'FALLON 2: Edwardsville finished a perfect conference season Tuesday as the Tigers defeated O'Fallon 7-2 at the EHS Tennis Center.

The Tigers went to 17-7-1 overall on the year, 7-0 in the Southwestern Conference, as they won all but one singles and doubles match; the Panthers fell to 10-4 overall, 3-2 in the SWC.

Morgan Colbert, Natalie Karibian, Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan and Maria Mezo won in singles play for EHS, while the doubles teams of Colbert/Desse and Karibian/Abby Cimarolli emerged victorious on the day.

Edwardsville head girls tennis coach Dave Lipe said it was a very good showing for his team.

“O’Fallon has a very strong team,” Lipe said. “I was a little surprised that Belleville East beat O’Fallon 5-4. We knew the conference championship was potentially on the line and we knew O’Fallon was a formidable opponent. I think Morgan had one of her best matches of the season in singles. Natalie showed a lot of poise and Grace beat a very good player. Maria didn’t lose a game.”

The Tigers head to Chicago for the Lockport Invitational Friday and Saturday.

