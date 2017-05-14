ST. LOUIS – It's become a tradition for Edwardsville's baseball program to make an appearance at Busch Stadium and its predecessor.

More often than not, the Tigers have emerged victorious in the annual game.

EHS won this year's annual game at the ballpark, defeating Cape Girardeau (Mo.) Notre Dame 7-5 to go to 24-5 on the season Saturday night. The game was officially ended after the top of the seventh as Edwardsville was the home team on the day, but the teams got two more innings in before the teams reached a two-and-a-half hour time limit. The game followed the Cardinals' 5-3 Saturday afternoon win over their arch-rival Chicago Cubs.

“The Cardinals make it a great experience and our booster club,” said Tiger coach Tim Funkhouser about Saturday's game. “It's a great win-win-win situation from the the standpoint of us being able to play at Busch Stadium right after a Cardinal game – Cards-Cubs on top of that.

“And then, to be able to fundraiser and make it a part of baseball and people get to the experience of going to a Cardinals game for a ticket that's discounted off face value, and the to have your whole family and everything come down and see it; today was one of those days where we had a lot of guys go out there and really perform well.”

The Tigers hit very well in getting the win Saturday. “We've been hitting the ball really well,” Funkhouser said. “Even though we had a bunch of hits, we didn't score some runs; we had some guys stranded and hit some balls hard at people with runners on base, but I like the way the guys are approaching the game each day.

“We knew we were getting into this stretch of playing games and we wanted to be out there and fortunately, we've had the weather to get the games in. It was fun to see our guys compete.”

Both teams scored twice in the first before the Tigers scored twice in the third, once in the fifth and twice in the sixth before the Bulldogs scored three times in the top of the seventh, but the Tigers managed to hold Notre Dame off to get the official win.

Daniel Reed was 3-for-3 for the game with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Drake Westcott 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and run scored; Andrew Yancik 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Will Messer 2-for-3 with a double, Kade Burns 2-for-3 with a RBI Joel Quirin 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored to highlight the EHS attack on the night. Andrew Frank got the start and the win, striking out one over three innings of work.

The Tigers are at Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then travel to Granite City for a 4:15 p.m. game Tuesday.

