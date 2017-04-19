GRANITE CITY - Anna Burke and Emma Lewis both homered as Edwardsville defeated Granite City 9-3 in a Southwsten Conference softball game at Wilson Park/George Sykes Field in Granite City Tuesday; the Tigers went to 14-1 on the year, 5-1 in the SWC, while the Warriors fell to 5-11 overall, 0-5 in the league.

Burke was 1-for-3 with the homer, four RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers, while Lewis went 4-for-4 with the homer and a triple, a RBI and three runs scored. Sarah Hangsleben was 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored, while Jordyn Henricks went 2-for-4 with a double, Maria Smith 1-for-3 with a run scored, Lauren Taplin 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Taryn Brown 1-for-3 with a RBI. Khaly Bettorf was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored for GCHS, the only hits of the day for the Warriors; Sami Gihring and Sydney Feltmeyer had the other runs scored for the Warriors.

Henricks got the win, striking out seven on the day; Meghan Gorniak struck out the side in her only inning of work for the day. Morgan Tanksley took the loss for GCHS, striking out five. Next up for Edwardsville is a 4:30 p.m. Monday home game against Hardin-Calhoun, while the Warriors next meet up with East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. today in Wood River before hosting East St. Louis at 4:15 p.m Thursday.

