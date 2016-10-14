EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville and O’Fallon tied at 36-all at the Southwestern Conference Boys Cross Country championship at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

O’Fallon was declared the winner based on a sixth runner tie-breaker. Franky Romano, Edwardsville, was the individual winner with a time of 15:40.22, followed by Andrew O’Keefe of Granite City (15:41.99). Roland Prenzler was fourth place (15:46.49). The Tigers’ Dan Powell was seventh (16:06.22).

George Patrylak, the head Edwardsville boys cross country coach, said as exciting as the race was, both the Tigers and O’Fallon were missing one runner. The coach said the Tigers get their top notch runner – Jack Pifer – back.

“He will be back by sectionals for sure,” Patrylak said. “If we get the same effort from the top six boys who ran today and Jack we will return to state, no question about it. Franky (Romano) ran smart. He was using his strength. He is running with confidence and intelligence. Roland ran one of his better races and ran fantastic. Dan Powell had a good race. Max (Hartmann) had a good race.”

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

AT GORDON MOORE PARK, ALTON

VARSITY BOYS

Edwardsville 36; O'Fallon 36; Alton 101; Granite City 112; Belleville East 120; Belleville West 132; Collinsville 219; East St. Louis 227

Article continues after sponsor message

TOP TEN

Franky Romano, Edwardsville (15:40.22); Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City (15:41.99); Joey Black, O'Fallon (15:42.60); Roland Prenzler, Edwardsville (15:46.49); Christopher Conrad, O'Fallon (15:51.31); Will VanAlstein, O'Fallon (15:52.03); Dan Powell, Edwardsville (16:06.22); Brian Gichuru, Belleville West (16:21.57); Lucas Capistrant, O'Fallon (16:24.60); Max Hartmann, Edwardsville (16:27.06)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Zach Walters, 14th (16:39.78)

ALTON: Arie Macias, 12th (16:32.99); Kelvin Cummings, 16th (16:46.06); Evan Rathgeb, 19th (16:52.20); Cassius Havis, 26th (17:31.68); Sam Gentelin, 28th (17:57.56)

GRANITE CITY: Will O'Keefe, 11th (16:30.94); Leo Nikonowicz, 29th (18:04.25); Kariem Ali, 31st (18:06.31); Donald James, 39th (18:31.99)

JV BOYS

O'Fallon 24; Edwardsville 32; Belleville West 104; Collinsville 106; Alton 158; Granite City 166; Belleville East 170

TOP TEN

Johnathan Whitaker, O'Fallon (17:00.46); Jacob Schoenthal, Edwardsville (17:02.99); Aaron Reuter, O'Fallon (17:03.51); Ashton Hess, O'Fallon (17:07.48); Holden Potter, Edwardsville (17:09.26); Kyle Koons, Edwardsville (17:10.46); Andrew Joyce, O'Fallon (17:16.20); Henry Gruben, Edwardsville (17:26.09); David Tady, O'Fallon (17:26.78); Jarvis Fisher, East St. Louis (17:27.53).

More like this: