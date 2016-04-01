EDWARDSVILLE – No doubt about it – Edwardsville's girls soccer team has caught fire.

The Tigers followed their current formula of getting an early goal, then keeping the pressure on and following up with several more goals, this time throwing a 5-0 shutout at Waterloo Gibault in a non-conference match at Tiger Stadium Thursday evening; the win put their record at 5-2-1 on the season.

It's a combination that's making their coach, Abby Comerford, pretty happy.

“Everybody played really, really great,” Comerford said. “It was a great win for us.”

Sophomore Megan Woll found the back of the net twice in the second half, and junior Taylor Hansen had a goal and three assists to lead the EHS effort, and it didn't go unnoticed by Comerford. “Megan hasn't scored this year,” Comerford said. “We got two from her, Emma Sitton got one – she's a freshman for us – and Taylor Hansen had a really big game.”

The win definitely put the Tigers in a good mood heading into a big three-match stretch this coming week when they'll face Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference match, Alton Marquette Catholic and close out the week against Normal Community.

“It's going to be a busy week, so we'll have to keep going at it,” Comerford said about the upcoming Edwardsville schedule.

Even though the Tigers are on a roll right now, there's always room for improvement. “There will always be parts of your game you need to work on,” Comerford said. “Nothing is ever perfect with anything everyone does; we'll get back at it in practice tomorrow and get after it again.”

Hansen opened the scoring in the seventh minute when she took at run at goal from her position on the back line and beat Hawk goaltender Abbie Meyer to her right to put the Tigers up 1-0. Mallory Mushill then got a goal off an effective head ball, knocking the ball into the net off a Hansen corner kick to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 20th minute for the Tigers.

Woll and Hansen then teamed up for the next two Tiger goals, the first in the 48th minute and then again in the 53rd minute to get Edwardsville up 4-0. Three minutes after that, Sitton fired a shot that rebounded off the post and then into the net to essentially clinch the match for the Tigers, EHS going up 5-0.

Freshman goalkeeper Regan Windau spent most of the match coming up with saves when the Tigers needed them; she gave way in the 70th minute to senior Marissa Bogner, with both keepers getting shared credit for the shutout.

Edwardsville is at Belleville East for a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match, then hosts Marquette at 6 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Normal in a 2:30 p.m. April 9 match.

