EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Alex Fox is busy getting the job of a new head varsity football coach position on the market after Matt Martin resigned from the position for the 2023 season this past week.

Alex and Matt have been familiar with each other for many years, as Alex coached with Matt when he first started in the district. Alex said he fully supports Matt’s move to get closer to family and that Matt made many personal sacrifices in his career with the Tigers.

“I am excited for him to start his new chapter,” Fox said. “We will start laying out the procedure for finding a replacement this week. In my opinion, we have some highly qualified candidates internally, but with a position of this magnitude, we will develop a plan and look at all avenues to find the appropriate person.”

Alex said he is confident they will find the right person to fill Matt’s shoes and they will “cross all our T’s and dot all our I’s" in the process.

“I think the position definitely has some draws,” Alex said. “We have outstanding facilities and good, hard-working student-athletes. I think the Southwestern Conference is one of the best conferences in the state. Our football program gets a lot of attention so I think we will have some good candidates apply for the position.” See related story by clicking here.

