OSWEGO - Edwardsville High School’s basketball girls slipped by a tough Oswego East squad 49-47 on Friday afternoon for the championship of the Oswego East Holiday Tournament.

The Tigers outscored their opponents 10-8 in overtime for the win.

Makenzie Silvey again led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points, Rachel Pranger added 10 points and Myriah Noodel-Haywood contributed nine points. Kate Martin added eight points and Criste’on Waters had three points to round out the Tigers’ scoring.

Edwardsville rolled out to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Oswego took a 26-24 lead at the half and 37-33 lead at the end of three. Edwardsville outscored Oswego East 6-2 in the fourth period to knot the game at 39-all at the end of regulation play.

