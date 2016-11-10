EDWARDSVILLE – For the past four years, Annie Mulford has played a key role for Edwardsville's field hockey team.

Mulford's 14 goals and 14 assists this season helped the Tigers to a 14-10-1 mark this season and a spot in the quarterfinals of the season-ending Midwest Tournament; in EHS' Round of 16 matchup against Whitfield, Mulford scored the only goal of the game after stole the ball and broke in on the Warrior goaltender to score.

Mulford joined a list of Edwardsville players – such as Ryley Miller (Iowa), Abby Urbanek (Indiana), Paige Pashea (Missouri State), K.K. Wopat (MIT) and Kelsie Kalmer (Lindenwood) - who have had the chance to move on to the collegiate ranks when she signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Louisville starting in the fall of 2017.

“I'm going from one Ville to another, from Edwardsville to Louisville,” Mulford said. “I'm excited about it.”

The Cardinals are one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference schools with a field hockey program; the others are Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse and Virginia. Of the 34 NCAA championships in the sport, ACC schools have won 18 of them, with Maryland (now a member of the Big Ten) having won eight of them, UNC six, Wake Forest three and Syracuse one.

“The ACC is really a tough conference,” Mulford said. “Usually, all the schools from the ACC make the NCAA Tournament; it's exciting to be able to go to one of those schools in the conference.

“My coach (Julia Tyler) had said that they were interested in me and to take a visit, so I went down; I didn't know much about their school or their team, and I just fell in love with the school, the coaches, the girls. It's an amazing program. Their facilities are amazing; I feel really blessed to have gotten an offer from them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This year's Cardinals ended the regular season at 13-7 overall and 1-5 in the ACC; they were given the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship and will play ninth-seeded Delaware in a first-round game in Durham, N.C., Saturday afternoon; the field hockey Final Four is set for Nov. 18-20 at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

“Annie's a fantastic player,” Tyler said. “We knew since her freshman year that she was going to go to a large Division I school; she's earned it. She works hard every day in practice and does a great job just developing her teammates and gets better every day.

“She's a fantastic leader; the girls respect her as a leader, as a friend and as a person. She will do well at Louisville; she'll be playing at a school that has done very well for themselves in the postseason and will fit right into their program.”

Tyler believes Mulford will do a great job being a part of the Cardinal program. “I believe she will do a great job for them,” Tyler said. “Since her freshman year, she was a leading scorer in the St. Louis area and she's continued to be a force where other schools started to double- and triple-team her during the games.”

Mulford has been named the St. Louis Public School Player of the Year the past two years, what Tyler called “a big accomplishment,” and recently played in the Missouri-Illinois All-Star Game and the Illinois All-Star Game at Northwestern University in Evanston, where she scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the game in a shootout.

Mulford is leaning towards majoring in business at U of L and will take many great memories of playing for the Tigers to Louisville. “Every year has been fantastic,” Mulford said. “I was able to play varsity all four years; the girls were awesome to play with and we had some amazing wins.

“Our program definitely grew, but once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

More like this: