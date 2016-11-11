EDWARDSVILLE – The postseason often has its own unique share of challenges and hazards a team must respond to in order to have a chance at a state championship.

Edwardsville has met those challenges successfully thus far in this year's IHSA Class 8A football playoffs, defeating Oak Park-RIver Forest in overtime in the first round, then bouncing back from 14-10 down at halftime to eliminate Oswego 31-14 in last week's second-round game.

The Tigers will be at home for their quarterfinal game this week, and awaiting them is last year's Class 7A champions – Glen Ellyn Glenbard West.

The Tigers (10-1) and Hilltoppers (9-2) of the West Suburban Silver in suburban Chicago will clash with a spot in next week's semifinal at stake against either defending Class 8A champion Loyola Academy of Wilmette or Huntley, who clash in a quarterfinal contest Saturday afternoon. Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 1 p.m. The game will be live-streamed at Riverbender.com.

“It'll be a good way to measure ourselves against the defending Class 7A champions,” said Tiger coach Matt Martin. “They've got a really good running game and run a lot of play-action; it's a very efficient offense they have.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We'll have to limit our turnovers and try to get a couple ourselves. We're preparing well and we'll have to play our best game against them.”

The Tigers trailed 14-10 at halftime in their second-round game at Oswego last week; EHS got a 16-carry, 79-yard rushing game from Chris McCartney with a touchdown, while quarterback Brenden Dickmann ran for 49 yards, including a 29-yard touchdown run in the second half that gave the Tigers their first lead and sparked EHS and a 10-carry, 42-yard effort from Cyress Ahart with a touchdown that pulled the Tigers to 14-10 right before the half.; Dickmann also was 10-of-13 passing for 155 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Dayleon Harris that helped put the game out of reach. Daval Torres had seven catches for 105 yards against the Panthers.

The Hilltoppers advanced with a 28-21 win over Homewood-Flossmoor, who went into the game undefeated and the 4 seed in Class 8A. Glenbard, who was awarded the No. 20 seed at the start of the tournament, won their first four games of the year before dropping midseason decisions to LaGrange Lyons and Hinsdale Central before bouncing back to win their final three regular-season games. They eliminated Naperville Neuqua Valley 31-28 in the opening round before getting a 32-carry, 161-yard game from Ryan Diver with a touchdown an 86-yard kickoff return for touchdown from Tyquan Cox to grab the lead early in the second half against Homewood.

Two Jack Campanella interceptions helped seal the game for the Hilltoppers and send them to Edwardsville.

With a craft fair taking place at the same time as Saturday's game, and with a large crowd expected for the game, Edwardsville High officials will open up additional parking spaces at the school athletic fields near the Winston Brown Track Complex and at the Madison Mutual building on Illinois 157 near the EHS campus; shuttle buses will transport fans from the parking areas to Tiger Stadium. For more information on the additional parking areas, visit http://www.ecusd7.org/news/16-17/ParkingSat11.12.16.pdf or the ECUSD Facebook page.

More like this: