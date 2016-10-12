SPRINGFIELD – Edwardsville's girls golf team did not advance to this weekend's IHSA Class 2A girls state tournament at Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsythe after a fifth-place finish in the IHSA Class 2A Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional at the par-71, 5,515-yard Illini Country Club in Springfield Tuesday.

Edwardsville's Kayla Weinacht, a senior, advanced to the state tournament as an individual by posting a 16-over 87, good for a fourth-place tie for seventh. Edwardsville's other golfers included Addy Zeller (16-over 87), Sydney Sahari (18-over 90), Paige Hamel and Jessica Benson (24-over 95s) and Carlie VanPatten (36-over 107).

Galesburg edged out O'Fallon by three strokes, 334-337, to take the team title; Normal Community was third with a team 351 to round out the teams advancing to state. The host Cyclones finished fourth with a 356, followed by the Tigers at 359, Minooka (363), Washington, Ill., (368), Collinsville (388), Quincy (391), Champaign Central (413), Normal West (421) and Dunlap (427) rounding out the field.

Alton's Morgan Bemis and Granite City's Megan Keel did not reach the state tournament; Bemis turned in a 19-over 90 and Keel carded a 34-over 105.

