TIGERS WIN TWO IN TRIANGULAR: Edwardsville's wrestling team finished its regular season with a 23-3 overall mark and 7-0 record in the Southwestern Conference with wins over East St. Louis and Chatham Glenwood in a triangular meet at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Thursday.



EHS defeated the Flyers 71-3 and the Titans 71-9.



The Tigers marked another Southwestern Conference championship after the win over East St. Louis.



The Tigers will be at the IHSA Class 3A Regional at Granite City's Memorial Gym Feb. 4.



Edwardsville celebrated Senior Night Thursday, honoring seven seniors: Guy Brown, Baylor Montgomery, Connor Mikulait, Andrew Holder, Ben Schlueter, Joe Griffin and Rafael Roman, who were recognized for their years with the Tigers in front of the home crowd.



“We have a large group of good kids who have been around for a while,” head EHS wrestling coach Jon Wagner said. “Some have wrestled a long time. I am proud of all of our seniors and what they have meant to the program.”



Senior stat girls were also recognized at the meet. Wagner said those girls are invaluable to the team for college recruiting purposes and working on things to improve.

Key matches for the Tigers were Roman in a pin over an East St. Louis opponent in 41 seconds in the 145-pound category, junior Markell DeBerry with another pin against Chatham Glenwood and Schleuter with a 16-0 win over his Chatham opponent.

Wagner singled out Montgomery and Schleuter as standouts in the match for the Tigers.



“I thought all of the kids wrestled hard and won some close matches tonight,” Wagner said. “I was pleased with our performances.”

