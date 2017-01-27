TIGERS WIN TWO IN TRIANGULAR: Edwardsville's wrestling team finished its regular season with a 23-3 overall mark and 7-0 record in the Southwestern Conference with wins over East St. Louis and Chatham Glenwood in a triangular meet at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Thursday.

EHS defeated the Flyers 71-3 and the Titans 71-9.

The Tigers marked another Southwestern Conference championship after the win over East St. Louis.

The Tigers will be at the IHSA Class 3A Regional at Granite City's Memorial Gym Feb. 4.

Edwardsville celebrated Senior Night Thursday, honoring seven seniors: Guy Brown, Baylor Montgomery, Connor Mikulait, Andrew Holder, Ben Schlueter,  Joe Griffin and Rafael Roman, who were recognized for their years with the Tigers in front of the home crowd.

“We have a large group of good kids who have been around for a while,” head EHS wrestling coach Jon Wagner said. “Some have wrestled a long time. I am proud of all of our seniors and what they have meant to the program.”

Senior stat girls were also recognized at the meet. Wagner said those girls are invaluable to the team for college recruiting purposes and working on things to improve.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Key matches for the Tigers were Roman in a pin over an East St. Louis opponent in 41 seconds in the 145-pound category, junior Markell DeBerry with another pin against Chatham Glenwood and Schleuter with a 16-0 win over his Chatham opponent.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wagner singled out Montgomery and Schleuter as standouts in the match for the Tigers.

“I thought all of the kids wrestled hard and won some close matches tonight,” Wagner said. “I was pleased with our performances.”

More like this:

Buckingham's Second Period Pin Allows Edwardsville Girls Wrestling Team To Defeat Seckman 42-36 In Close Meet
Jan 17, 2025
Zugmaier Makes History With 100th Career Win, Appiah Pulls Out Big Win By Fall, Tigers Take Senior Night Meet Over West
Jan 27, 2025
Local Athletes Perform Well In Edwardsville Indoor Invite Track Meet
Mar 16, 2025
Tigers Send Six To State, Kahoks Four, Shells Two, Multiple School Send At Least One As Edwardsville Wins Highland Sectional  
Feb 18, 2025
Mason Clark Middle School In East St. Louis' Cai'lyn Robinson Wins IKWF State Championship In Boys Wrestling
Mar 19, 2025

 