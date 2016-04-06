EDWARDSVILLE - The Tiger Town Consortium once again produced beautiful orchestra music from Edwardsville School District 7 fifth- through 12th-graders on Saturday night.

The annual concert was held at Edwardsville High School and the gymnasium was filled to capacity. The crowd was moved through each of the performances. EHS has continued with its orchestra, band and choral programs going strong for years, which is something that EHS Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard takes great pride.

“It is always fascinating to hear the progress of each grade level as the concert kicks off with young elementary performers and progresses to the high school level,” Voumard said. “This concert is an evening that is truly inspiring. The young musicians are in awe of the older players and aspire to one day be at their level.”

A heart-warming tradition at the annual Tiger Town Consortium is for seniors to present eighth-graders with violin-shaped cookies, welcoming them to the high school program next year. This year’s seniors were all smiles on Saturday night as they handed out the cookies and the eighth-graders couldn’t wait to snack on them.

The grande finale was a rendition of “Ode to Joy” performed by all 400 orchestra students combined.

“It is a sight to behold and an honor to be part of such an amazing program,” Voumard said. “The support of the booster parents, community businesses, District 7 school board members and administration is overwhelming. The concert is also a fund-raiser for the orchestra program and it raises thousands of dollars thanks to the donations of various items for the raffle and silent auction.”

