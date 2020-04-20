COLLINSVILLE - Owners Jeff Gamblin & Todd Kiefer of Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, & Electrical Services, a leading provider of HVAC, electrical, and plumbing services in Southern Illinois, today announced they are spending over $31,000 to install Ultra Violet (UV) germicidal lights in the homes of more than 80 employees.

Deemed an essential business during an unprecedented time in our nation, Tiger’s plumbers, HVAC and electrical technicians have continued to work tirelessly to ensure their community is receiving essential life systems and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. To show appreciation for their hard work and dedication, Gamblin & Kiefer are giving each Tiger employee a new UV germicidal light that will be installed into their personal HVAC system.

"Our technicians are putting their own well-being and safety second to serve their communities," said Kiefer. "We want them to know how much we appreciate their unwavering dedication and bravery by giving them a product that will hopefully provide their own families with invaluable peace of mind during these uncertain times."

The UV germicidal light, which mimics natural sunlight, uses ultraviolet radiation to drastically decrease indoor germs such as mold, fungi and bacteria. Additionally, the UV radiation destroys the nuclei of each contaminant preventing it from reproducing. Proven to kill viruses of many strains, this type of UV light is also used in hospitals and food processing plants nationwide.

The safety and well-being of Tiger employees is top priority for Gamblin, Kiefer, and their management team. As technicians are a critical resource for essential home services, Gamblin & Kiefer are committed to doing as much as possible to help ensure they stay safe and healthy during this public health crisis.

"Tiger’s mission is to help families live better with on-time, stress-free dependable service, and that starts with keeping our employees safe, and as healthy as possible, so that they may continue to serve our beloved communities," Kiefer continued.

