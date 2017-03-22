EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville's baseball team had a very good day Tuesday.

The Tiger bats got off to a hot start and never let up, scoring in every inning as Edwardsville defeated Greenville 12-1 in four-and-a-half innings at Tom Pile Field to take their record to 3-0 on the season; the Comets fell to 2-1 on the year.

“I thought our guys took some pretty good at-bats,” said EHS coach Tim Funkhouser. “We had a few individuals who swung it pretty well; Dylan Burris started off the game getting on base and stealing some bags and sure enough, we had Joel Quirin hitting some balls hard on the nose and other guys pitching in throughout the lineup.

“It was a good team effort and I thought (Kade) Burns was real sharp on the mound too.”

Quirin's day included a 2-for-3 effort with two doubles, a sacrifice fly and four RBIs with a run scored. “Every at-bat was good,” Funkhouser said. “He's got good hands, but he was almost getting too handsy where he wasn't putting his best swing on it; the last couple of days at (batting practice), he's starting to do that better and it was translating. That's important for our lineup.”

Burns turned in three strong innings on the pitcher's mound, not allowing a hit and striking out six while walking one to get the win. “It was a windier day, a little bit colder and a guy with the kind of touch and feel he's (Burns) got, it was a tougher day for him to pitch,” Funkhouser said. “That being said, he did really well and put us in a good position for our team; he's a great competitor out there, really poised and made adjustments as he needed to.”

Burris opened the game with a seeing-eye double down the left-field line that squeezed just fair before going past the base; it helped lead to two runs thanks to Quirin's sacrifice fly and a RBI single from Drake Westcott to put the Tigers ahead quickly. Edwardsville then broke the game open with a five-run second highlighted by Quirin's two-run double that brought home Cole Hampton and Burns; the Tigers got three more in the third and two more in the fourth to bring the game to an early end.

Burris was 2-for-4 on the day with a RBI and run scored, with Burns scoring three times and getting a RBI; Westcott was 1-for-2, Reid Hendrickson 1-for-3, Andrew Yancik 1-for-3 with a run scored, Will Messer 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Hampton 1-for-1 with a RBI and two runs scored and Dan Picchiotti and Ike Bertles each scoring a run.

Zach Seavers and Tyler Lewis each saw an inning on the mound, Seavers giving up an earned run on a hit while striking out two and Lewis striking out one and walking one.

Next up for the Tigers is DeSmet at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Tom Pile Field, then a 4:30 p.m. Monday game with Moline at home; EHS opens its Southwestern Conference campaign at 4:30 p.m. March 28 against Collinsville at the Kahoks' Fletcher Field.

