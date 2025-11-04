PONTOON BEACH - The City of Pontoon Beach is home to an exciting new business.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, TIG: The Integration Group celebrated the opening of their new warehouse at 1401 Tradeport Parkway in Pontoon Beach. CEO Mike Schoenfeld expressed his excitement to move into the new facility and share their work with the city and beyond.

“We desire to be a long-term partner in the local community, creating jobs, supporting the economy and contributing to regional success,” Schoenfeld said. “We’re not just opening doors today. We believe we’re opening opportunities for people, partnerships and progress.”

As a business, TIG works with companies to provide logistical support at every stage of the supply chain cycle. Whether that’s manufacturing, packaging, distribution, inventory management or something else, TIG can collaborate with a company to fulfill their needs.

Eaton Corporation is a major client of TIG’s, and representatives from Eaton were present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 4. As a power management company, Eaton will benefit from TIG’s new warehouse space in Pontoon Beach. Pat Tavolacci with Eaton voiced his appreciation for TIG, their collaboration, and the leadership of Pontoon Beach.

“I couldn’t be happier with the partnership that we’ve developed,” Tavolacci said. “I think Pontoon Beach should be proud of what’s going on here. This is just fantastic. And then I really want to make sure everybody understands that this site is absolutely integral to what we’re trying to do.”

He added that the North American market will be better served through this new location in Illinois. Tavolacci concluded by noting that he “couldn’t be more proud” of the facility they have built.

The warehouse has a few special features, including drive-throughs for flatbed trucks and an “innovative” drainage system,” Schoenfeld explained. He also commended Eaton for their partnership and expressed his hope that their collaboration will continue for many years to come.

As the ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded, Schoenfeld took a moment to recognize the employees who keep TIG running. He emphasized that the “clean, efficient workspace designed for collaboration and long-term growth” is a priority to make sure employees have the support they need to be successful. He thanked them for their continued work.

He also highlighted his hope that TIG and Eaton will continue to grow together, and he emphasized that both companies are eager to be in Pontoon Beach.

“This facility represents what’s possible when trust, teamwork and purpose all come together,” Schoenfeld added. “We’re proud to be here, and this is only the beginning.”

For more information about TIG: The Integration Group, visit their official website at TheIntegrationGroup.com.

