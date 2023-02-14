Couples names: Tiffany & Memphis

City: Jerseyville

Date met or started dating: August 14, 2020

What makes your relationship special? He's my best friend I can go to him for anything and everything. I'm so grateful for him and I'm so grateful that he took my 2 kids in as his own. We have 3 beautiful babies now I wouldn't trade it for the world.

Share a memory you have made together: We have so many memories but my all-time favorite is when our son was born. It was the most scariest but amazing day.

