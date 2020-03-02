GODFREY - The Tri-City Area YMCA Tidalwaves will host the Heartland Area Central Regional Championships on March 6-8, 2020 at Principia College’s Crafton Center pool and hope to dominate.

“In all the 21 years of coaching, this has been the best quality of training effort I have ever seen… and this meet is a celebration of our season and we are all very excited to compete,” said Tidalwaves Headcoach Nancy Miller.

A total of thirteen teams will compete for regional titles. Over four hundred swimmers, ages 5-21, will swim in up to seven individual events and up to four relays in the Regional meet.

The Regional Championship is a “total team effort” for the Tidalwaves with seventy-five swimmers will race for the hosting Tidalwaves team. High school seniors, Noah Clancy, Wesley Dugan, Patrick Moehn, Kayleigh Forbes, and Rachel Paule will lead Tidalwaves with great enthusiasm and team spirit.

“The Tidalwaves are so very proud to host this event,” said Miller.

This competition will lead to next levels of swimming competitions which will be the Heartland Area Championships held at Edwardsville High School’s Chuck Fruit Center March 20-22, 2020.

The Tidalwaves are led by head coach Nancy Miller. Overall, the Tidalwaves have been consistently in the top four of nearly 40 teams competing in the Heartland Area Championships which cover Illinois and Missouri.

The Tidalwaves are affiliated with the Tri-City Area YMCA and rival other regional teams at competitions at Principia College in Elsah and the University of Missouri in Columbia.

