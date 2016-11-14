ALTON - Alton Main Street will serve up local flavor at the Taste of Downtown Alton, which will be held on Thursday, November 17th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Argosy Casino’s Music Hall. Tickets are on sale now at the Alton Visitors’ Center (200 Piasa St.), Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge (112 W. 3rd St.), or Hops House at Argosy Casino (#1 Piasa St.). Tickets are still available, but the event has been known to sell out so make sure to get yours in advance! Stay tuned to facebook.com/AltonMainStreet for updates on ticket availability.

For only $15.00, guests will sample a variety appetizers, entrees and desserts from many of their favorite dining establishments under one roof. Live entertainment will be provided by Ralph Butler & Gigi Darr. Please note that guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID in order to board the casino. All proceeds from the fundraiser will help Alton Main Street advance the organization’s goals to improve and promote the downtown historic district.

Highlights of the menu include: shrimp and asparagus pasta from Chez Marilyn, Bubble & Squeak - a hearty fried vegetable hash from Morrison's Irish Pub, pork tenderloin strips & salad from Johnson’s Corner, chicken & sweet potato masala with wilted kale from The Schoolhouse Grill at Senior Services Plus, Pumpkin Pie cheesecake from Nana’s Kitchen at the Gift Box, plum sriracha pork belly tacos & autumn spice cake from Journey at Argosy Casino Alton, potato & cheddar pierogis - savory dumplings with bacon, onion, sour cream from Great Rivers Tap & Grill, kale salad with spiced chickpeas and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette from The Old Bakery Beer Company, Italian sub sliders with volpi salami, mortadella, capicola, homemade pepperoni, and fontinella cheese, plus Italian meatballs & toasted ravioli from Princivalli's Café, artisan bread from the Edible Art Bakery at Jacoby in the following flavors - parmesan truffle, garlic herb, garlic cheddar and everything, roasted butternut squash soup and chocolate dipped strawberries from Lewis & Clark Community College Catering Services, Bill Roe Tavern Salad from Mac's Time Out Lounge, lentil soup from Grassroots Grocery, bacon wrapped dates from Bossanova Restaurant & Lounge, gumbo from Elijah P’s Burgers & Brews, and Smoked Pretzels from Bubba Grump – a popular vendor at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market. Bunkhouse Joe coffee will be served by The Underground on Broadway who will be adding a coffeehouse onto their music venue starting on November 25th.

For more information, please visit www.DowntownAlton.com or to order tickets by phone please call the Alton Visitors’ Center at 618-465-6676.

