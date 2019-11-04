EDWARDSVILLE - Goshen Theatre Project will present the Leslie Bricusse’s 'Scrooge the Musical' December 5-7, 2019, 7:30 pm, at the Nazarene Community Theatre. This timeless Dicken’s classic features lively tunes…..’ I Like Life’, ’Thank You Very Much’, and beautiful ballads…. ‘The Beautiful Day’, and ‘Happiness’. Patrons are sure to leave humming one of these melodies.

A cast of over 50 people hailing from Edwardsville, Troy, Alton, Godfrey, Granite City, Highland, Wood River, Bethalto, and several other surrounding communities.

The ages of cast members range from 3-75 and include actors with little to no experience up to veterans of the stage. This Christmas gem features Eric Sykes as Scrooge, Tyler Mackey as Jacob Marley, Sean Hill as Bob Cratchit, Mark Hill as Tiny Tim, Karie Preston as Ethel Cratchit, Savannah Kohlmiller as Kathy Cratchit, Eliza and Caleb Pautz as Young Ebenezer/Harry - Isabel/Helen respectively, Kellie Frohnert as Ghost of Christmas Past, Jon Parkin as Ghost of Christmas Present, Sam Poulsen as Ghost of Christmas Future, Patrick Boulanger as Tom Jenkins, Brad Hofeditz as Mr Fezziwig, and Jackie Gomez as Mrs Fezziwig. Other cast members include Maddie Grogan, Case Warner, Liv Warner, Rodger Zawodniak, Sam Tichenor, Mary Ellen Gass, Colleen Moore, Gavin Miller, Evan Totsch, Sam Kelley, Connor Burk, Sam Preston, Elisabeth Preston, Luke Welser, Cindy Matsuyasu, Jackson Matsuyasu, Avery Beatty, Avery Jacobs, Emma Pautz, Hazel Pautz, Stella Smith, Anna Forbes, Melanie Dempsey, Jada Zumwalt, Lora Richie, Ellie Bozarth, Mary Morby, Leah Brune, Elizabeth Guehlstorf, Clara Armstrong, and the Nesbit family-Sean, Amy, Grace, Violet and Eve.

The stage manager is Emily Harper with Jack Adamitis and Chloe Potter assisting with Tech.

Article continues after sponsor message

Production personnel includes Liz Enloe-Director, Kellie Frohnert- Assistant Director, Brad Hofeditz-Music Director, Alison Bragee-Choreographer, Andy Krumeich-Lights and Sound, and Nancy Douglas assisting the directors with many aspects of the production.

Scrooge the Musical is truly a family production as many entire families are represented in this endearing rendition of Christmas Carol.

Tickets are available at Showtix4u.com, Adults $15, Children $10.

Nazarene Community Theatre is located at 400 N. Central in Roxana, Illinois.

Visit Goshen’s website for more information goshentheatreproject.org.

More like this: