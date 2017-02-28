EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's girls basketball team will play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3 vs. Lombard (Montini) in the IHSA Class 4A semi-finals at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University.

Tickets for the IHSA Girls Basketball Finals will be available at Edwardsville High School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1 and from 8 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 2.

Tickets for Friday are $10 for the evening session and all seats are General Admission.

Tickets may be also, purchased at Redbird Arena on game day or purchased online at, GoRedbirds.com/tickets .

