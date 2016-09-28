EDWARDSVILLE - For those who love football, there shouldn’t be any better Friday night when Edwardsville faces East St. Louis battle at Edwardsville.

Recognizing there will likely be a large crowd, ticket sales will begin earlier at 5 p.m. at the high school stadium, Edwardsville High School athletic director Brad Bevis said today. Gates normally open between 5:30 and 5:45, but extra time is being allowed for this game.

“I would think it will be a great crowd,” he said. “I can’t think of a better game for a high school football fan than Edwardsville against East St. Louis. When we joined the SWC, the football rivalry picked up in quick fashion. East St. Louis has a great tradition and has won multiple state titles. Both teams have scored a lot of points and allowed very few points. That will make for an interesting game.”

Bevis said if weather forecasts hold up it will be a perfect night for gridiron play.

“It is supposed to be an awesome day,” Bevis said about the tentative weather forecast for Friday. “A high of 70 and a cooler night with no rain will make it an ideal night for high school football.”

