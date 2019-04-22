ALTON – The Policeman's Ball will be held for its 83rd year on May 4, 2019, and the public is encouraged to attend.

President of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Alton Unit #14 Andrew Pierson said the annual fundraiser is the main moneymaker for the organization's non-profit group, titled “Alton Police Youth Camp.” Finances raised by the event assist the organization, which represents Alton Police officers, with its community engagement, including “Shop with a Cop,” the seasonal giveaways of food baskets to those in need, and the sponsorship of various youth sports groups throughout the area. As much as 20 percent of the funds also go to the association's Health and Wellness Benefit.

Tickets for the event are $40 a person, $70 a couple and $300 for a table of 10. It will be held at Bluff City Grill on Broadway in Alton. The event will feature a meal, a presentation by the association and a silent auction. Tickets will not be available at the door but can be purchased here.

Also at the ball will be a drawing for an ongoing raffle sponsored by Sam's Pawnshop on Broadway. Pierson said the ownership of that business donated a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun with two 10-round magazines as well as an additional 12-round magazine, for a total value of $540. Tickets to win that gun are $10 each or $20 for three.

“If you buy six tickets at $40, you'd have a good chance at it,” Pierson said.

Sponsors are still being sought for the event, which includes financial donations as well as donations to various packages up for auction at the event. Potential sponsors can contact Pierson at (618) 910-9305 or via email at altonpolicemansball@gmail.com.

Current “Chief Level” sponsors of the event, who have donated at least $2,000 include both Fast Eddie's Bon-Air, Ameren Illinois and Robert “Bob” Sanders Waste Management.

