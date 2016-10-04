EDWARDSVILLE – A Tour de Strings Trivia Night is set to assist the Edwardsville School District 7 Orchestra on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Liberty Middle School Commons.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7 to 10 p.m.

Teams are encouraged to register as a travel destination (for example, Hawaii) and dress/decorate accordingly. Prizes will be awarded for “Best Dressed,” and “Best Decorated” tables.

Trivia categories are: Animals, Disney, Famous Landmarks, Food & Drink, Movies, Olympics, 2000s, Music, Classic Rock, Soundtracks, Famous Classical Composers and Performers.

Tables are $100 and can be divided to $10 a person with 10 on a team. There are 10 rounds and each round will end with a game, drawing or entertainment.

“It will be a fun night,” said Susan Payne, president of the Edwardsville Orchestra Boosters. “We will have performers of all ages from elementary, to middle school and high school. We will have a lot of raffle prizes and also a photo booth. There will be the travel theme with a lot of props.

"This is open to the public, not just orchestra families, but anyone who wants to support the orchestra program. It will be family friendly. Questions will be geared from elementary ages well into adulthood.”

Payne said under the direction of Victoria Voumard, the high school, middle school and elementary orchestra programs continue to flourish and expand. She said the high school group will travel to Disney this school year and the boosters are hoping to help with that. She added that the boosters’ fundraising efforts enable for instruments to be able to be repaired and purchased. Funds also assist in purchasing uniforms, buying music and assisting with orchestra travel.

For more information and to register online, visit www.orchestraboosters.com. All proceeds benefit the Edwardsville Orchestra Program.

