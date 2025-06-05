GODFREY — The Community Christmas campaign is gearing up to support local families in need during the holiday season through its annual fundraising events this summer, including the Christmas In July event.

Organizer Margaret Freer emphasized the importance of community involvement, urging people to help sell $10 raffle tickets for the campaign’s fundraising efforts, so the Christmas In July event can be an overwhelming success.

The 17th annual Christmas In July event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 18, 2025, at Freer Auto Body, located at 4512 N. Alby in Godfrey. Freer said every dollar raised during the event will go directly to helping families experience the "spirit of Christmas."

In addition, Bakers and Hale in Godfrey will host their annual "dine to donate" event on July 13, 2025, which also benefits the Community Christmas campaign. Tickets for the July Freer event will also be available at the dine to donate affair.

“We have amazing prizes for top sellers to include dinner for eight at Bella Milano in Edwardsville and a five-course meal paired with wine in the grandfather room. Dinner for six at Gentelin's with a five-course meal in the private dining room with wine and four Cardinal tickets behind homeplate with parking,” Freer said.

“These are great prizes and well worth someone's effort. It would be great if some businesses would challenge each other and get some competition going. It will be a blue Christmas for sure if we don't get some ticket sellers. It is such a good cause. Without this event, many will not have Christmas.”

Prizes donated by members of the community include $3,500 cash from Alxalta Coatings and PRS; a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom, two-bath condo at the Beach Club in Fort Morgan, Alabama; a seven-night stay in a cabin in Balltown, Colorado; a five-night stay in a rustic three-bedroom cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; a side of beef; four Cardinal green seats for the Aug. 11, 2025, game against the Rockies; and $1,000 cash from Freer Auto Body.

Raffle tickets are available for pickup at Freer Auto Body. Those needing ticket delivery can call (618) 466-6151. Donations to Community Christmas are tax-deductible and can be mailed to Community Christmas, c/o Freer Auto Body.

