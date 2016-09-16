GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 7, BELLEVILLE EAST 2: Edwardsville won four of six singles matches and swept the doubles en route to a 7-2 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville East Thursday.

The win put the Tigers at 8-5 overall on the year, 3-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Grace Desse, Mackenzie Cadigan, Maria Mezo and Abby Cimarolli won singles matches for EHS; the teams of Desse/Morgan Colbert, Natalie Karibian/Cimarolli and Cadigan/Mezo took the doubles matches.

The Tigers head up to Chicagoland Saturday with duals against LaGrange Lyons and Hinsdale Central in LaGrange.

ALTON 9, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Alton ran its record to 4-6 on the year as they threw a 9-0 Southwestern Conference shutout against East St. Louis Thursday.

The Redbirds host their Invitational tournament Saturday at the AHS courts and the Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

ROXANA 5, HILLSBORO 4: Roxana remained unbeaten on the season with a 5-4 South Central Conference win over Hillsboro at home Thursday.

The Shells went to 7-0 overall, 2-0 in the SCC with the win; they travel to Greenville Friday in a SCC meet.

BOYS SOCCER

GRANITE CITY 0, CBC 0 (DRAW): Matt Woods had 12 saves for Granite City as the Warriors battled to a scoreless draw with traditional St. Louis power CBC at Gene Baker Field Thursday night.

The Warriors went to 1-4-5 on the year with the draw, their fourth at Baker Field this year.

GCHS takes on Belleville Althoff at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, LITCHFIELD 1: East Alton-Wood River took its record to 7-3 on the year with a 4-1 win over Litchfield at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

The Oilers travel to Jersey for an 11 a.m. Saturday match.

JACKSONVILLE 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Steven Albers' 80th-minute goal, his second of the match, gave Jacksonville a 3-2 win over Marquette Catholic in Jacksonville Thursday.

Albers' first goal of the match gave him sole possession of the school record for most goals in a career; it was his 52nd goal as a Crimson. Nash Oldenettle had the other goal for Jacksonville.

The Explorers fell to 6-2 on the year, while the Crimsons went to 6-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, ROXANA 2: Piasa Southwestern defeated Roxana in a South Central Conference match Thursday.

The Shells fell to 1-10 on the year, 1-3 in the SCC, and host Vandalia Saturday morning at Wood River Soccer Park.

BREESE CENTRAL 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Breese Central threw a 3-0 shutout at McGivney Catholic in Glen Carbon Thursday.

The Griffins fell to 6-2-3 on the year with the loss and host Mascoutah at 4:30 p.m. today.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ROXANA 25-17-25, LITCHFIELD 9-25-19: Roxana ran its' record to 11-5 overall, 2-2 in the South Central Conference, with a 25-9, 17-25, 25-19 win over Litchfield on the road Thursday.

Braeden Lackey led the Shells with five service aces and nine kills, Taylor Westfall had nine kills, Taylor Jackson had five kills, Niah Bevolo had 24 assists, Abby Palen eight digs, Brittany Alexander seven digs, Abby Kurth three aces, Lindsey Cameron two blocks and Hannah Kelley a block in the win.

The Shells are on a streak of five wins in their last seven matches; they host Carlinville Tuesday evening in a SCC clash.

BUNKER HILL 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 20-18: Marquette Catholic dropped its Prairie State Conference opener at Bunker Hill 25-20, 25-18 Thursday night to the Minutemaids.

Laura Hamilton had 11 digs for the Explorers (7-6 overall, 0-1 PSC), with Brooklyn Taylor, Kate Cogan, Regina Guehlstorf and Michelle Cameron each contributing three kills; Cogan and Lauren Heinz two service aces each; Cogan seven points on serve; and Marissa Nosco 17 assists.

The Explorers are at the Belleville East Tournament Saturday with Metro East Lutheran, Waterloo, Miller Career Academy of St. Louis and the host Lancers.

MASCOUTAH 25-26, JERSEY 15-24: Mackenzie Thurston had eight kills and Maddie Nason seven service points Thursday as Mascoutah defeated Jersey 25-15, 26-24 in a Mississippi Valley Conference match in Mascoutah.

The Panthers fell to 6-9 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 28-25, STAUNTON 26-21: Piasa Southwestern upended Staunton 28-26, 25-21 in a South Central Conference match at home Thursday.

Sam Burns had six points on serve and seven digs for the Piasa Birds, with Jenna Moore adding five points, six kills and 10 digs; Stephanie Korte four points and 15 assists; Karlee Paslay five kills; and Delani Hopkins three kills and two blocks.

EAST ST. LOUIS 25-19-25, ALTON 9-25-17: Alton dropped its Southwestern Conference opener to East St. Louis at home Thursday, the Redbirds falling 25-9, 19-25, 25-17 to the Flyers.

The Redbirds host Piasa Southwestern at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

WATERLOO 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 20-18: Civic Memorial fell to 0-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 25-20, 20-18 loss to Waterloo at home Thursday.

The 8-7 Eagles will be in the Granite City Fall Classic tournament Saturday, taking on the host WarriorsHighland, Red Bud and Piasa Southwestern.

NOKOMIS 25-23-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 19-25-14: East Alton-Wood River dropped their Prairie State Conference opener to Nokomis on the road Thursday, the Oilers dropping a 25-19, 23-25, 25-14 match to the Redskins.

The Oilers will be at Saturday's Vandalia Tournament with the host Vandals, Lebanon and South Central.

GIRLS GOLF

REDBIRDS SEVENTH IN PAR-3 TOURNEY: Morgan Bemis turned in a 5-over 59 for Alton as the Redbirds finished seventh of 14 teams in the Belleville East Par-3 Tournament at Yorktown Golf Course in Shiloh, an all par-3 (par 54 for 18 holes), 2,146-yard course.

O'Fallon fired a 236 to take team honors, with Nashville second at 241 and Belleville Althoff losing a tiebreaker to take third with a 241.

Bemis finished seventh among individual players on the day; Addison Gregory had a 16-over 70, Paige Wittman a 17-over 71 and Jenna Fleming a 18-over 72.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 158, BELLEVILLE EAST 169: Ben Tyrell and Blake Burns shared medalist honors with equal 2-over 38s as Edwardsville ran its record to 8-0 overall, 6-0 in the Southwestern Conference, with a 158-169 win over Belleville East at the par-36, 3,293-yard Clinton Hill Golf Course in Swansea Thursday.

The Lancers fell to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the league.

Kyle Hylla fired a 4-over 40 for EHS, with Luke Babington turning in a 6-over 42 on the day. The Lancers were led by Andrew O'Bryan, Hunter Davis and Davis Winn, who each had 6-over 42s; Garrett Dahm had a 7-over 43 for BTHS-East.

The Tigers are in Saturday's Dragon Invitational at Pekin's Lick Creek Golf Course, a par-72, 6,308-yard layout.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Send your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion. You may also submit scores to Twitter at @RiverBenderNews or @RiverBrenter for inclusion.

