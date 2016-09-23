BOYS SOCCER

FORT ZUMWALT NORTH 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Jiggy Veloff had Marquette Catholic's only goal of the match from a Zach Weinman assist as the Explorers went winless in group play of the Walsh Division in the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Memorial Tournament on the road Thursday.

The Explorers dropped their fourth straight match to fall to 7-5 on the season. Next up for them is a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday match at Gordon Moore Park against McGivney Catholic.

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Civic Memorial dropped their six match in their last seven as the Eagles fell to Springfield Southeast 1-0 on the road Thursday.

Jacoby Robinson had 15 saves for the Eagles, who fell to 6-6; they'll take on Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Bethalto Sports Complex.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Granite City traveled to Oerter Park in Columbia for an non-conference clash with Waterloo Gibault Thursday, the Warriors falling to the Hawks 4-1.

Lucas Rainwater had GCHS' only goal as they fell to 1-5-6 on the season. They meet Collinsville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kahok Stadium.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 4, NORTH MAC 3: Noah Coddington scored twice as Metro East Lutheran improved to 6-5-1 on the year with a 4-3 road win over North Mac Thursday.

Noah Landers and Kedric Norwood also goaled for the Knights in the non-conference match. MEL hosts Waterloo Gibault Saturday morning.

PANA 5, ROXANA 0: Pana dropped Roxana to 1-12 overall, 1-5 in the South Central Conference, as the Panthers defeated Roxana 5-0 at Wood River Soccer Park Thursday.

The Shells host SCC rival Carlinville at 5 p.m. Tuesday at WRSP.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 9, GRANITE CITY 0: Edwardsville hosted Granite City at the EHS Tennis Center in a Southwestern Conference meet and came away with a 9-0 win over the Warriors.

EHS went to 12-7-1 on the year, 4-0 in the SWC.

Morgan Colbert, Grace Desse, Grace Trimpe, Emily Greer, Kilauren McMahon and Alyssa Wilson won in singles play for the Tigers, while Natalie Karibian/Abby Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis/Maria Mezo and Greer/Trimpe took doubles wins.

EHS and Belleville East host the Southern Illinois Duals beginning at 3 p.m. today and resuming at 9 a.m. Saturday.

JERSEY 9, HILLSBORO 0: Jersey hosted Hillsboro and threw a 9-0 shutout in a non-conference meet Thursday.

Ashton Tewell, Anne Snyders, Hailea Tepen, Maddie Bugger, Hannah Houser and Chelsea Maag all took singles wins for the Panthers, with Tewell/Snyders, Tepen/Bugger and Houser/Maag winning the doubles matches.

The Panthers improved to 7-2 on the season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BUNKER HILL 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 18-16: Bunker Hill stayed unbeaten in the Prairie State Conference with a 25-18, 25-16 win at Metro East Lutheran's Hooks Gym Thursday evening.

The Knights fell to 7-14 overall, 1-1 in the PSC; the Minutemaids improved to 10-6 overall, 3-0 in the league.

Courtney Fenelon, Ashlee Robinson and Ellen Schulte had three kills each for the Knights, with Lydia Flaherty adding 11 assists. Cassidy Taylor led the Minutemaids with 20 assists on the evening, with Hannah Kahl contributing 13 digs, Daphne Devall 10 points from serve, Mallory Schwegel eight kills and Madelyn Allman six kills.

MEL plays at Marquette Catholic in a PSC match Wednesday evening.

TRIAD 25-25, JERSEY 21-17: Jersey dropped a 25-21, 25-17 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Triad on the road Thursday; the Panthers fell to 6-11 overall, 0-4 in the MVC.

Kaitlyn Walker had 19 serve receives for the Panthers, with Kaitlyn Stellhorn scoring seven points on serve, while Mackenzie Thurston added four kills.

The Panthers host Civic Memorial Tuesday and travel to Waterloo Thursday.

MASCOUTAH 19-25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-21-6: Civic Memorial came off a win over Triad Tuesday that ended a 32-match Mississippi Valley Conference losing trot with a 19-25, 25-21, 25-6 loss to Mascoutah in Bethalto Thursday.

The Eagles fell to 11-9-1 overall, 1-3 in the league; they travel to Jersey for a Tuesday evening league match.

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25, GRANITE CITY 6-22: Granite City fell to 8-10-1 overall, 0-4 in the Southwestern Conference with a 25-6, 25-22 league loss to Belleville West at GCHS' Memorial Gym Thursday.

The Warriors host Triad at 6 p.m. Monday in a non-league match.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 21-13: East Alton-Wood River got back on a winning track with a 25-21, 25-13 non-conference win over McGivney Catholic at Wood River's Memorial Gym Thursday.

The Oilers improved to 5-14 on the year; the Griffins fell to 3-10.

CARROLLTON 25-25, BROWN COUNTY 18-22: Emily Struble's 10 kills helped Carrollton to a 25-18, 25-22 Western Illinois Valley Conference win over Brown County Thursday.

Hannah Krumweide had 18 assists for the Hawks, with Abby Gilmore adding 13 digs.

BOYS GOLF

EXPLORERS TAKE QUAD: Michael Holtz turned in a 1-under 35 at the par-36 Belk Park course in Wood River to help Marquette Catholic to a quadrangular win over East Alton-Wood River, Roxana and Litchfield Thursday.

The Explorers carded a 147, with the Shells and Hilltoppers firing equal 178s and the Oilers turning in a 185.

Kolton Bauer had an even-par 36, Nick Messinger a 1-over 37 and a 3-over 39 from Sam Cogan to round out their scoring. EAWR's Drew Sobol had a 2-under 34 to take the day's medalist honors.

MASCOUTAH WINS MVC TITLE: Mascoutah turned in a team 344 to win the Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf championship at Wood River's Belk Park Thursday. Belk Park is a par-72, 6,326-yard layout.

Waterloo (347) finished second, with Highalnd (348), Triad (350), Civic Memorial (373) and Jersey (378) rounding out the field.

The Indians' Alex Gorman edged out Waterloo's Ryan Stites for the individual championship; Gorman fired a 3-over 75, Stites a 4-over 76. CM's Will Spencer finished in equal fourth with Waterloo's Tre Whaling with 12-over 84s, while the Panthers' Colton Winters finished in a three-way tie for 11th with a 17-over 89 and CM's Tristen Frank was in a three-way tie for 15th with a 20-over 92.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON 194, BELLEVILLE WEST 204: Alton's girls golfers continued their late-season hot streak Thursday with a 194-204 Southwestern Conference win over Belleville West at Godfrey's Rolling Hills Thursday, a par-36 course.

The Redbirds finished regular-season play with a 5-10 mark, 3-3 in the SWC.

Next up is Tuesday morning's SWC Championship at Wood River's Belk Park. Play begins at 9 a.m.

EAGLES SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Isabella Roberts fired a 6-over 41 on the par-35 Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton Thursday as Civic Memorial took second in a triangular meet between Breese Mater Dei and Triad. Four shots separated all three teams in the meet.

Mater Dei won the meet with a 183, the Eagles second at 186 and Triad third at 187.

Regan Walters added a 11-over 46, Carmen Phillips a 14-over 49 and Mallory Watson a 15-over 50 for CM on the day.

Triad's Breanna Bernardin had the day's lowest round with a 2-over 37.

SHELLS' SHARPMACK MEDALS: Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack took her seventh medal of the season with an 8-over 43 in a meet featuring Hillsboro and Greenville at Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore Thursday, a par-35 layout.

The Shells did not have enough golfers to field a team on the day; they played in the meet as individuals. The Hilltoppers defeated the Comets 210-218.

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: Edwardsville won two events as the Tigers finished second in a triangular meet in Springfield Thursday evening.

Springfield won the meet with 135 points, followed by Edwardsville with 119 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin with 83.

The Tigers' 4x50 medley relay team of Emily Webb, Callista Potter, Sierra Brannan and Hannah Benson won their event with a time of 2:03.85; Webb won the 500 freestyle in 5:32.02. Victoria Brady (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Taylor Sielheimer (diving), Benson (100 breaststroke) and the 4x100 free relay team of Josie Bushell, Benson, Hope Roderick and Brady took second in their events.

The Tigers host O'Fallon Sept. 29 in their home opener at Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. Email your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com, or Tweet them to @RiverBenderNews or @RiverBrenter for inclusion.

