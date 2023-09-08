THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 15-15: It was all McGivney at their home gym as the Griffins took a straight-set win over visiting COR.

Anna Henke had eight points, an ace, a kill and a block for the Griffins, while Maddie Hylla served up nine points and an ace to go along with three assists, Mia Lieberman had two points, an ace, six kills and four blocks, Grace Nesbit had 10 points, three aces, five kills and seven assists, Sami Oller had a point, nine kills and a block, Mia Range came up with three kills and a block and Jada Zumwalt had a point and nine assists.

McGivney is now 8-2 on the season, with the Silver Stallions slipping to 0-3.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 11-19: Carlinville led from start to finish as the took a straight-set South Central Conference win over North Mac at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had three kills and two blocks for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan served up five points and an ace, Hannah Gibson had four kills, Kallie Kimbro had two kills, Jordyn Loveless had seven points, three aces and three kills, Maddie Murphy came up with three kills and two blocks, Chloe Pope came up with five points and an ace, Isabella Tiburzi had seven points, three aces, three kills and 12 assists, Karly Tipps had seven points, three aces and an assist and Braley Wiser had two kills and an assist.

Carlinville is now 4-2, while the Panthers slip to 1-2.

In other matches played on Thursday, Collinsville won at home over Granite City 25-10, 23-25, 25-15, Springfield defeated Triad 25-14, 25-15, Belleville Althoff Catholic won at home over Marquette Catholic 25-10, 25-9, Metro-East Lutheran came from behind to win over Maryville Christian 20-25, 25-20, 29-27 and Hardin Calhoun won over Winchester West Central 25-8, 25-6. The result for the match between Roxana at East Alton-Wood River was not available.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERLOO 10, JERSEY 0: Grant Eugea, Ty Kinzinger and Eli Schwear all had braces (two goals each), while Owen Francis, Trent Glaezner, Ty Singleton and Konnor Stephens also scored as Waterloo scored all of its goals in the first half in taking the home win over Jersey.

Parker Lacroix and Dallas Steuve shared the clean sheet in goal for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo is now 6-1-0, while the Panthers go to 2-2-1.

TRIAD 3, MASCOUTAH 1: Triad kept its record intact at 100 percent as Reid Heffren, Lance Stauffer and Wyatt Suter all scored in Triad's win over Mascoutah.

Charlie Gentemann, Gibson Hunt and Brendan Smith all had assists, while Brayden Kirby was in goal as Triad once again collected the three points.

The Knights are now 6-0-0, while the Indians are 2-3-2.

HIGHLAND 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Jacob Oliver had a brace (two goals), while Evan Feeny, Zane Korte and Luke Morris also scored as Highland took a critical three points over CM at Hauser Field.

Both Oliver and Korte assisted twice for the Bulldogs, while Logan Mollet also had an assist. A.J. Garrett, assisted by Lukus Zangori, had the lone strike for the Eagles. Cole Ellis made four saves in goal for Highland.

The Bulldogs are now 5-1-0, while CM slips to 4-3-0.

O'FALLON 3, GRANITE CITY 0: Jordan Beauchamp, Carson Nix and Kaeden Radcliffe had the goals as O'Fallon won at Gene Baker Field.

Beauchamp, Lucas Faver and Nate Hoover all had assists for the Panthers.

O'Fallon is now 5-1-0, while the Warriors go to 0-6-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Makhi Hoffman, Luke Smith and Aiden Welch all had goals as Althoff took the Gateway Metro Conference match over visiting Marquette.

Austin Cole, Braden Edgar and Welch all had assists, while Ryan Connolly had four saves in goal to pick up the clean sheet for the Crusaders.

Althoff in now 4-1-0, while the Explorers go to 5-1-0.

In other matches played on Thursday, East Alton-Wood River won at Valmeyer 5-0, while the result of Maryville Christian at Father McGivney Catholic was not available.

In a result on Wednesday, Jersey and McGivney played to a 0-0 draw.

BOYS GOLF

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL INVITATIONAL AT UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS ORANGE COURSE, SAVOY

LEWIS WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE AS TIGERS FINISH THIRD AT CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL INVITE: Mason Lewis shot an even-par 72 to win the individual championship at the Champaign Central Invitational Wednesday afternoon at the University of Illinois Orange course in Savoy.

Mahomet-Seymour won the team championship with a score of 303, winning in a tiebreak, while the Tigers shot a 319 to finish third in an 18-team field in a tournament postponed from Aug. 24, due to the heat wave that invaded the Midwest.

To go along with Lewis' 72, Bennett Babington shot an 81, Trey Schroeder had an 82 and Carter Crow fired an 84.

THURSDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 160, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 172: Sam Ottwell was the medalist with a nine-hold score of even-par 36 to help Alton win the city championship over Marquette at the Spencer T. Olin course in Gordon Moore Park.

To go along with Ottwell, Henry Neely shot a 38 for the Redbirds, while Alex Siatos had a 41 and both Alec Schmeider and Lucas Davis fired a 45.

Carson Jones led the Explorers with a 38, while Sean Williams had a 42, Mike Wilson fired a 45 and Tyler Morelli carded a 46.

GIRLS TENNIS

O'FALLON 5, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Natalie Spihlman's 7-5. 6-3 win in the number three singles gave O'Fallon the win over Edwardsville for the first time since 2021.

In the singles, the Tigers' Katie Woods won 6-3, 6-3 and Sophie Byron won 6-2, 6-2. while in the doubles, Alyssa Wise and Byron won 8-5 and Woods and Gabi Hill won 8-1.

Morgan Chambers won her singles match for the Panthers 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 to tie the meet 4-4 before Spihlman's win gave the meet to O'Fallon.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 186, CIVIC MEMORIAL 190, LITCHFIELD 221, ROXANA 236: Peyton Phillips of CM shot a three-over-par 39 for nine holes to take the medalist honors as Marquette took a quadrangular meet at Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton.

Ava Heinz led the Explorers with a 44. while Reese Livnigstone fired a 46 and Kaylee Piar had a 47. Regan Lynn led the Shells with a 44.

