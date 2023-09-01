THURSDAY, AUGUST 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14-17: Marquette led all the way in taking a two-set sweep over Southwestern at Marquette Family Arena.

Samantha Booth had two points, two aces and two kills for the Explorers, while Rose Brangenberg came up with eight points and 11 assists, Adira Bunn had a point, an ace and eight kills, Arista Bunn had a point and 11 assists, Lily Covert had two points and an ace, Karly Davenport had three kills, Makaila Irby came up with six points and two aces, Kendall Meisenheimer had seven points, two aces and three kills, Abby Taylor served up four points, Taelor Williams had a kill and Lizzy Willis also had a kill.

Briann Anderson served up three points for the Piasa Birds, while Maddie Gordon had five points and five assists, Ashlyn Hall served up a single point, Josie Hagen had a kill, Haleigh Sinclair served up a single point, McKenzie Stanton had three points, a kill and two assists and Vivian Zurheide had a single point, five kills and three blocks.

Marquette is now 3-5, while Southwestern slipped to 1-8.

In Thursday's girls volleyball results, Freeburg defeated East Alton-Wood River 25-15, 25-11, Mascoutah won at Father McGivney Catholic 25-14, 25-22 and Greenville won at Maryville Christian 25-21, 25-23. Results for the matches between Civic Memorial at Metro-East Lutheran and Granite City at Highland were not available.

WILLIAMSVILLE 25-25, CARLINVILLE 13-15: Williamsville led from start to finish in taking a two-set win over Carlinville at the Carlinville Big House.

Ella Clevenger had two kills for the Cavaliers, while Makenah Dugan had a point and a kill, Hannah Gibson came up with three kills, Jordyn Loveless had a point, an ace and three kills, Maddie Murphy came up with a kill, Chloe Pope served up a single point, Isabella Tiburzi had two points, an ace, three kills and eight assists and Karly Tipps served up four points.

The Bullets improve to 5-1, while Carlinville is now 3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERLOO 1, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Brendan Eschmann's first-half strike was all the scoring in the match as Waterloo won over McGivney at Bouse Road.

Dallas Stueve had five save in recording the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo stays undefeated at 4-0-0, while the Griffins are now 1-4-0.

HIGHLAND 7, SALEM 1: Luke Morris had a hat trick, while Jacob Oliver added a brace (two goals) and both Zane Korte and Logan Mollet also scored as Highland scored seven goals for the second game in succession in their win at Salem.

Dylan Duff had two assists for the Bulldogs, while Alex Bohnenstiehl, Korte, Jacob Lewis and Mollet also had assists.

Highland maintains its 100 percent record at 4-0-0, while the Wildcats drop to 2-2-0.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 1, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Tate Miller scored in the second half of extra time to give Mater Dei the three points at Maryville.

Cameron Wellen made six saves in goal to recored the Knights' clean sheet.

Both Mater Dei and the Lions are now 2-3-0.

JERSEY 3, HILLSBORO 3: Alex Hubbell's hat trick, assisted by Skyler Crull, Dax Goetten and Brad Tuett, were the only goals as Jersey shared the points at Hillsboro.

Ryker Gilbertson had four saves and Brady Maxener had three in goal for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 2-0-1, while the Hilltoppers go to 4-1-1.

COLLINSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Sam Garafalo's second-half brace (two goals), plus first half strikes from Juan Carlos Doria and Adam Reiniger from the penalty spot, gave Collinsville the three points over West at Kahok Stadium.

West scored its goal on a penalty at the start of the second half, after which Garafalo recorded his brace to give the Kahoks the three points.

Collinsville is now 2-2-0, while the Maroons are 1-2-0.

TRIAD 7, GRANITE CITY 0: Charlie Gentemann had a brace (two goals), while Gibson Hunt, Ryan Kaffer, Eli Noonan, Lance Stauffer and Wyatt Suter all scored in Triad's win over Granite at Memorial Stadium/Gene Baker Field.

Hunt also assisted twice, while Gentemann, Kaffer and Cody Warren also had assists. Brayden Kirby had two saves in goal as he and Courtlan Dellamano shared he clean sheet.

The Knights are now 4-0-0, while the Warriors are 0-3-0.

In results from two other matches on Thursday, Marquette Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 7-0 and Lebanon defeated East Alton-Wood River 6-0, while the result from Civic Memorial at Jacksonville was not available.

