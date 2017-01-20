BOYS BASKETBALL

SPARTA TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58, RED BUD 31: Marquette Catholic moved out to a 27-16 lead at the half and went on to defeat Red Bud 58-31 in group play of the Sparta Tournament Thursday night.

The Explorers improved to 17-2 on the year; the Musketeers fell to 5-10.

A win in their group-play finale against the host Bulldogs this evening will send the Explorers into Saturday's final.

50TH LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 64, HILLSBORO 62: Braden Woolsey's score with two seconds left gave Metro East Lutheran a 64-62 win over Hillsboro in a fifth-place semifinal match of the 50th Litchfield Invitational Tournament Thursday.

The Knights improved to 8-12 on the year; the Hilltoppers fell to 10-10. The win put MEL into the fifth-place game against Pana at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Woolsey's game-winner was two of his 22 points on the night; Noah Coddington added 18 for the Knights.

Steven Fenske led Hillsboro with 21 points, with Dillion Civitate and Drake Paden each getting 14.

LITCHFIELD 39, ROXANA 36: Host Litchfield held Roxana to three points in the final quarter to pull out a 39-36 win over the Shells in a Bronze Bracket semifinal game of the 50th Litchfield Invitational Thursday night.

The Shells fell to 8-12 on the year, while the Purple Panthers went to 5-16.

Zach Golenor led Roxana with 18 points, with Cody McMullin adding 11. Dylan Hemann led Litchfield with eight points.

The Shells meet backyard rival East Alton-Wood River in the 11th-place game at 6 p.m. today

LEBANON 80, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 74 (OT): Lebanon outscored East Alton-Wood River 15-9 in overtime as the Greyhounds took an 80-74 win over the Oilers in a Bronze Bracket semifinal Thursday night.

The Oilers fell to 4-13 on the year; the Greyhounds improved to 6-12.

Jake Roustio and Hunter Hall each had 22 points for EAWR, with Justin Englar adding nine and Joel Biesk and Zach Wells each scoring seven. Ayinde Bennett led Lebanon with 23 points, while Logan Schieppe added 17, Derrick Guthrie 13 and David Krumsieg 12 for the Greyhounds.

The Oilers clash with Roxana for 11th place at 6 p.m. today.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 50, ALTON 41: Alton fell behind to East St. Louis early but rallied to pull close, but couldn't get over the hump as the Redbirds dropped a 50-41 Southwestern Conference decision to East St. Louis on the road Thursday.

The Redbirds fell to 1-18 overall, 0-11 in the SWC; the Flyers went to 7-7 overall, 4-4 in the league.

“We got off to another slow start, digging us a double-digit deficit,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “We cut it to eight at halftime, then a big run to start the second half.

“In the fourth quarter, we capitalized on their mistakes but we gave them too many easy scores. Our kids fought hard all the way through; it was a physically tough game for our team and we got better tonight.”

Ayonna Clanton led Alton with 11 points, with Kenya Burnett adding nine; the Flyers were led by Kaysie Newson, Rockelle Stanley and Shawntae Johnson with 13 points each.

Alton opens up the Hillsboro (Mo.) Tournament next against the host Hawks; the tournament begins Monday. Hillsboro features Lexi Close, the St. Louis area's leading girls scorer with 24.3 points per game.

Article continues after sponsor message

LUTHERAN NORTH 57, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 29: Lutheran North ran out to a 27-5 quarter-time lead on Metro East Lutheran and went on to take a 57-29 win over the Knights at Hooks Gym in Edwardsville Thursday.

The Crusaders improved to 10-5 on the year; MEL fell to 4-10.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 66, COLUMBIA 35: Allie Troeckler's 30 points helped Civic Memorial to a 66-35 home non-conference win over Columbia Thursday night.

CM improved to 18-2 on the year; Columbia fell to 14-8.

Kaylee Eaton added 11 points for CM, with Anna Hall chipping in nine. Madelyne Junger led Columbia with eight points.

Civic Memorial meets host Carrollton Saturday on the opening day of the Lady Hawk Invitational.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 62, SANDOVAL 45: McGivney Catholic got out to a 33-27 lead at the half and went on to upend Sandoval 62-45 on the road Thursday.

The Griffins went to 6-12 on the year with the win.

Kara Mosby led McGivney with 16 points, followed by Macy Hoppes' 14, Rachel Kassing's 12 and Madison Webb's 10.

The Griffins meet Granite City Saturday morning in the opening round of the Lady Hawk Invitational in Carrollton.

LITCHFIELD 51, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: East Alton-Wood River fell to 2-18 on the year with a 51-27 home loss to Litchfield Thursday.

The Oilers travel to Bunker Hill Monday night.

MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

BUNKER HILL 33, STAUNTON 22: Mallory Schwegel'sSchwegel's 18 points helped Bunker Hill to a 33-22 win over Staunton in the Macoupin County Championship in Carlinville Thursday.

The Minutemaids improved to 7-11 on the year; the Bulldogs were eliminated at 3-18.

Madelyn Allman added six points for B-Hill, who meet up with North Mac in the fifth-place game Saturday.

MVCHA HOCKEY

ALTON 5, HIGHLAND 2: Bryce Simon had a hat trick as Alton defeated Highalnd 5-2 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A game at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday.

The Redbirds improved to 4-13-3 (11 points) with the win with one regular-season game to go before the playoffs.

Jacob Hendrickson and Shawn Grizzle also goaled for the Redbirds, who finish the regular season with an 8:45 p.m. Jan. 26 game against Belleville at EAIA.

COLUMBIA 7, BETHALTO 4: Bethalto dropped its fifth game in a row Thursday night, falling 7-4 to Columbia at Wilson Park Ice Rink in Granite City.

Bethalto fell to 10-8-2 (22 points) in the MVCHA's Class 2A and take on Edwardsville at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at EAIA.

WRESTLING

O'FALLON 44, ALTON 19: Alton dropped a 44-19 Southwestern Conference decision to O'Fallon in their home finale Thursday night.

The Redbirds fell to 10-7 overall, 3-3 in the SWC with a league meet remaining.

AHS travels to Cahokia for a triangular with the host Comanches and Belleville East Saturday morning, then heads to East for a league meet Wednesday evening.

More like this: