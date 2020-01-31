THURSDAY, JANUARY 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

SEMIFINALS

JERSEY 46, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: In a quarterfinal match of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, Clare Breden led Jersey with 19 points, Abby Manns had 12 points and Chloe White added six as the Panthers used a 9-0 third-quarter run to help defeat McGivney and advance to the final.

Jersey led at the end of each quarter, with scores of 11-8, 20-16 and 33-25 in advancing on to the championship game.

Madison Webb led the Griffins with 15 points, with both Mariah Starnes and Charlize Luehmann adding five points on the night.

The Panthers are now 19-5, while the Griffins drop to 21-5.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 48, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 40: In the second semifinal, Adrenna Snipes led Marquette with 15 points, Jillian Nelson scored 13 points and Kamryn Fandrey added seven, as the Explorers went on a 10-0 run to come within 42-40 with 2:22 left in regulation, but Routt held on to defeat Marquette and advance to the final against Jersey.

The Rockets led at the end of the first quarter 14-7, at halftime 30-18 and 34-23 after three quarters before the Explorers went on their fourth-quarter run. A Bella McCarney basket and four free throws in the last seconds sealed the win for Routt.

McCartney led the way for the Rockets with 20 points, while Lacey Schierl had eight points and Sydney Walker seven.

Routt is now 23-2 and will go against the Panthers in the final, while the Marquette goes to 21-6 and will meet the Griffins in the third-place game.

In a consolation bracket game, Gateway Legacy Christian of Granite City defeated Mascoutah 51-34.

REGULAR SEASON

ORCHARD FARM, MO. 50, BRUSSELS 18: Alyssa Kress led Brussels with 12 points, Emma Clark added four points and Tessa Clark two in the Raiders' loss at Orchard Farm, Mo.

The Eagles led all the way through, with quarter scores of 24-4, 42-6 and 49-11.

Gabi Doza led Orchard Farm with 13 points, Emma Bauer scored eight points and Olivia Montani had seven.

The Eagles are now 10-7, with Brussels falling to 3-16.

DUPO 52, VALMEYER 36: Sierra Hohnbaum was the leading scorer for Valmeyer with 14 points, Ariana Gibbs was next with nine points, and Briana Miller added five in the Pirates' loss at Dupo.

The Tigers led from wire to wire, with scores of 16-10, 29-13 and 46-24 at the end of each quarter.

Alexis Curtis led Dupo with 15 points, Annalise Gill added 13 points and Maddie Esman came up with nine points.

The Tigers are now 13-9, while Valmeyer falls to 2-19.

INCARNATE WORD ACADEMY 57, CIVIC MEMORIAL 49: In a battle of two of the best teams in the St. Louis area, Kourtland Tyus led CM with 16 points, while Anna Hall added 14 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter as Incarnate Word defeated the Eagles in Bel Nor, Mo., in north St. Louis County.

The Red Knights and CM were tied at the end of the first quarter 8-8, but IWA took a 21-19 lead at halftime, saw it shrink to 35-34 at the end of the third quarter, but the Red Knights outscored the Eagles 22-15 in the final quarter to take the win.

Jaiden Bryant was the game's leading scorer, topping Incarnate Word with 20 points, while Saniah Tyler added 13.

HIGHLAND 59, TRIAD 34: Alyssa Powell led Triad with 11 points, Sydney Hartoin had nine points and Avery Bohnenstiehl six as the Knights lost at Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

The Bulldogs led all the way through, leading 19-4, 38-9 and 53-19 at the end of each quarter.

Bella LaPorta led Highland with 14 points, Megan Kronk scored 12 points and Taylor Kesner added 10.

The Bulldogs are now 20-6; Triad drops to 10-15.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 69, RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 51: At the Beardstown tournament, Ben Eberlin had a big game for Calhoun with 28 points, Corey Nelson had 19 points and Stone Zirkelbach added 15 as the Warriors defeated Rushville-Industry.

The Warriors led the Rockets all the way through, having edges of 16-9, 33-18 and 56-37 at the end of each quarter.

The Warriors improve to 18-4, and will next play the host Tigers Friday night in an 8 p.m. tip-off.

