THURSDAY, JANUARY 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 55, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 34: Jersey went out to a quick first-quarter lead and led all the way through as the Panthers won at Southwestern's gym.

Jersey led after one quarter 9-2, then at halftime 22-16 and at the end of the third quarter 33-21, outscoring the Piasa Birds 22-13 in the final period to take the win.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 11 points, while Carson Cooley hit for seven points, Charlie Darr had five points, Rocky Darr scored three points and Quinten Strohbeck, Collin Robinson, Logan Keith and Hank Bouillon all scored two points apiece.

The Panthers are now 10-10, while the Birds go to 9-14.

PAYSON SEYMOUR 70, HARDIN CALHOUN 32: Payson Seymour took an early lead, then had a big second quarter to help defeat visiting Calhoun.

The Indians led all the way through, holding edges of 19-8, 51-12 and 64-24 after the first thee quarters, with the Warriors outscoring Seymour 9-6 in the final quarter.

Landon Sievers led Calhoun with 10 points, while Chase Caselton scored eight points, Cole Lorsbach hit for four points, Cade Sievers had three points, Chuck Kallal, Drew Wallendorf and Connor Longnecker all scored two points each and Chase Ralston scored one point.

The Warriors are now 6-15 on the year.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 50, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (JACKSONVILLE) 35: In their opening game of the MVCS Invitational Tournament, the host Warriors led all the way in defeating Westfair.

MVCS had leads of 15-9, 30-15 and 46-25 after the first three quarters, with Westfair outscoring the Warriors in the fourth 10-4.

The Kunz brothers again led MVCS, with Tommy scoring 25 points, Joey scoring 22 points and Joanah Feuerhak adding three points.

The Warriors are now 14-6 and play twice on Friday in the tournament, going up against Berean Christian at 10:30 a.m., then goes against SIUE Charter at 5:15 p.m.

In the only other boys game on the evening, Maryville Christian defeated St. Louis North County Christian 42-38.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

REGULAR SEASON

CARLINVILLE 26, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 24 (OT): In a very tight and closely contested game at Carlinville's Big House, the host Cavaliers got by Southwestern in overtime.

The Piasa Birds led after one quarter 6-3, with Carlinville going ahead 10-9 at halftime. Southwestern retook the lead after three quarters 17-16, but the Cavies came back to tie the game after regulation 22-22 and outscored the Birds in the extra period 4-2.

Jill Slayton led Carlinville with 13 points, with Lillian Reels adding five points, Hannah Gibson hit for four points, Braley Wiser scored three points and Addie Ruyle had a single point.

Morgan Durham led Southwestern with 12 points, while Addie Green scored eight points and Tristyn Ditterline had four points.

The Cavies are now 12-11, while the Birds go to 7-13.

EAST ST. LOUIS 57, COLLINSVILLE 54: In a very close Southwestern Conference affair, East St. Louis held off a Collinsville fourth quarter rally to take the win at the Flyers' gym.

The Kahoks led after the first quarter 12-11, then led at halftime 30-25. East Side rallied in the third quarter to take a 50-40 lead, with Collinsville outscoring the Flyers 14-7 in the final quarter, but the rally came up short as the Flyers held on to win.

Shakara McCline had a big game for East Side with 27 points, with Jazmine Young adding 18 points, Mikayla Lee hit for five points, Jamiyah Brown scored four points, Alicia Cross scored two points and Lamyjah Suggs had a single point.

Ella Guerrero and Jenna Scheller both led the Kahoks with 16 points each, while Talesha Gilmore had eight points, Katie Bardwell and Ricki Merlak both came up with six point apiece and Jordan Gary scored two points.

The Flyers are now 8-9, while Collinsville goes to 14-13.

In other games on the schedule Thursday, Marissa-Coulterville defeated visiting Valmeyer 38-31, Staunton won their SCC game at home over Greenville 37-25 and O'Fallon took a very close win over Alton 73-69 in double overtime. Another game's result, Breese Central at Roxana, was not available at press time.

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

In two games played on Tuesday, Columbia defeated Highland 7-4, while Freeburg/Waterloo won over Edwardsville East 11-3.

