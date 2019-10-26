GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, BELLEVILLE EAST 11-21: Maddie Isringhausen led the way with eight kills, while Alexa Harris added six, and had nine digs from Emma Garner as the Tigers won their conference finale at Belleville East.

Morgan Tulacro added seven digs 11 points and 13 assists, while Lexie Griffin added 11 assists.

Edwardsville is now 24-6, and will play in the Lyons Township High School tournament this weekend in LaGrange, then play host Alton in the IHSA Class 4A regional semifinal Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-26, JERSEY 21-24: Harper Buhs led the way with seven kills and 12 digs, while Sydney Henke had six kills and four aces and Maddie Brueckner had 16 assists as CM won on the road at Havens Gym over Jersey.

Jackie Woelfel had three blocks for the Eagles, while Ella Middleton had 16 digs and Taylor Schwab had 12 digs.

Chloe White had 10 kills for the Panthers, while Abby Manns had eight kills, Boston Talley had four kills and three blocks, Claire Breden had 25 assists and Sydney Gillis made 13 digs.

CM ends the regular season at 19-15, while the Panthers finish up 18-15.

ROXANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14-19: Kiley Winfree and Reagan Stahlhut had five kills each, Macie Lucas had 11 assists and Olivia Mouser served up nine points as the Shells won their 20th match for the fourth season in a row at home over Southwestern.

Roxana went to 20-12, while the Piasa Birds are now 11-15.

FOOTBALL

ROXANA 42, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Roxana ran for 337 yards as a team, while the defense came up with seven turnovers as the Shells won at Southwestern, becoming playoff eligible with a four-game winning streak.

David Pluester ran for 152 yards and four touchdowns and recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass on defense, while Michael Ilch had 68 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Cole Liley ran for 62 yards.

Algenon Wilson had 86 yards rushing for the Piasa Birds, while Gavin Day had 69 yards rushing on the night.

The Shells are now 5-4, while Southwestern finishes 3-6.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL FINAL

AT SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN

Marquette Catholic 1, Riverton 0

CLASS 3A REGIONAL FINAL

AT EDWARDSVILLE

Edwardsville 7, Alton 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 WORLD SERIES PRESENTED BY YOUTUBE TV

GAME THREE – BEST-OF-SEVEN

Houston Astros 4, Washington Nationals 1 (WSH leads 2-1)

