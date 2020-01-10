THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

ST. LOUIS VASHON 57, EAST ST. LOUIS 52: Patrick Readye led East Side with 14 points, LaShawn Johnson came up with 13 points and Armond Williams had 10 points as the Flyers fell to Vashon in a matchup between two of the best programs in the St. Louis metro area Thursday night at Vashon.

The Wolverines led after one quarter 18-15, then extended its lead to 29-20 at halftime, and led at three-quarter time 38-32 in going on to their win.

Kentucky signee Cam'Ron Fletcher and Kobe Clark each had 13 points to lead Vashon.

The Wolverines go to 7-3 on the season, while the Flyers drop to 8-5.

PAYSON SEYMOUR 47, HARDIN CALHOUN 38: Corey Nelson led Calhoun with 15 points, Brody Caselton had eight points and Ben Eberlin six as the Warriors lost for the first time this season to Payson Seymour on the road.

The Indians led after one quarter 13-12, but the Warriors took the halftime lead at 23-21. Seymour took the lead back after three quarters 38-33, then outscored Calhoun 9-3 to stay unbeaten.

The Indians improve to 14-0, while the Warriors are now 11-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 27, CARLINVILLE 21: In a tight defensive-oriented game, Rylee Smith led Southwestern with 10 points, while Korrie Hopkins added seven points and Morgan Durham five as the Piasa Birds pulled out the win at home over Carlinville in a South Central Conference game.

Southwestern led after one quarter 13-8, but the Cavaliers came back to force a 17-17 tie at halftime. Carlinville had a 19-17 lead early on in the third, but the Birds outscored the Cavvies 10-2 the rest of the way to get the win.

Jill Stayton led Carlinville with 10 points, while Gracie Reels had nine points and Haley Wills had two points.

Southwestern is now 12-6, while Carlinville falls to 15-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 77, MASCOUTAH 25: Kourtland Tyus led CM with 19 points, Anna Hall had 17 points and Tori Standefer had 15 as the Eagles defeated Mascoutah at home in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Kelbie Zupan added seven points, while both Claire Christeson and Jackie Woelfel scored five as CM won its third in a row.

The Eagles are now 17-2, while the Indians go to 3-15.

COLLINSVILLE 55, BELLEVILLE EAST 48: Caite Knutson led Collinsville with 21 points, Faith Liljegren scored 13 points and Kristyn Mitchell added eight as the Kahoks won at Vergil Fletcher Gym over Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game.

The Lancers led after one quarter 13-11, but Collinsville came back to take a 30-20 halftime lead, and was ahead after three quarters 40-31 in going on to the win.

Laylah Jackson led East with 18 points, Tyler Butler had 10 points and Grace Riley added six for the Lancers.

The Kahoks are now 8-7, while East drops to 4-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 56, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 52: Colleen Schumann led Calhoun with 23 points, Emily Clowers had 12 points and Sydney Baalman added nine as the Warriors won a close decision at North Greene.

The Spartans held a 13-9 lead after one quarter, but Calhoun came back to lead at the half 27-26, then extended it to 45-41 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Lakeleigh Brown led North Greene with 19 points, followed by Jenna Barnard with 17 and Taylor Gilmore with eight.

The Warriors are now 5-13 on the season, while the Spartans go to 10-10.

CARROLLTON 68, BRUSSELS 14: Libby Mueth had a big game for Carrollton with 27 points, Kinser scored 11 and Kennedy Ruyle had eight points in the Hawks win over visiting Brussels.

Carrollton led all the way, with the quarter scores being 22-2, 44-4 and 62-10.

Alyssa Kress led the Raiders with six points, Tessa Clark had four points, and both Mary and Emma Vogel had two points apiece.

The Hawks are now 13-4, while Brussels fall to 2-6.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bunker Hill 59, Mt. Olive 45

St. Louis Vashon 57, East St. Louis 52

Payson Seymour 47, Hardin Calhoun 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 61, Nokomis 27

Piasa Southwestern 27, Carlinville 21

St. Louis Miller Career Academy 58, East St. Louis 48

Belleville West 57, Alton 33

Collinsville 55, Belleville East 48

Civic Memorial 77, Mascoutah 25

Greenville 48, Roxana 11

Hardin Calhoun 56, White Hall North Green 52

Carrollton 68, Brussels 14

WRESTLING

Washington, Mo. 42, Granite City 30

MSCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 5, Rockwood Summit 2

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Columbia 8, Bethalto 0

O'Fallon 2, Edwardsville 1

Freeburg/Waterloo 2, Collinsville 0

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Granite City 4, St. John Vianney Catholic 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 5, Buffalo Sabres 1

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Morehead State 83, SIU-Edwardsville 77

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Rutgers 75, Illinois 51

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Morehead State 75, SIU-Edwardsville 69

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Mississippi State 79. Missouri 64

