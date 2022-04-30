THURSDAY, APRIL 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5, MULBERRY GROVE 4: McGivney scored three runs in the first, then single runs in the fifth and sixth, and those runs came in handy as the Griffins held off a four-run seventh inning rally by Mulberry Grove to win their 19th straight game at Griffins Field.

Daniel Gierer and two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Jacob McKee drove in two runs and A.J. Sutberry also had a RBI.

Clayton Hopfinger pitched six brilliant innings on the mound, striking out 10 Aces batters.

McGivney is now 20-3 on the season.

ROXANA 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Roxana scored twice in the first and three times in the seventh in going on to a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

Kyle Campbell had two hits for the Shells, while Nik Ward drove in a pair of runs. Seth Slayden, Caleb Handler and Camden Siebert all had the RBIs for the Oilers.

Connor House struck out six while on the mound for Roxana, while Nick Cotter fanned two. Slayden had five strikeouts for EAWR and Tyler Robinson fanned two.

The Shells are now 8-16, while the Oilers go to 3-17.

STEELEVILLE 6, VALMEYER 0: Steeleville scored once in the fourth, twice in the fifth and added three in the seventh to take the win at Valmeyer.

Clay Juelfs, Jake Killy and Ethan Rowe-Brown had the hits on the day for the Pirates, while Jordan McSchooler fanned six Warrior batters while on the mound.



Valmeyer is now 4-13 for the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 3 (10 INNINGS): Gibault tied the game in the top of the seventh with two runs to make the score 3-3 and force extra innings, with CM scoring the winning run in the 10th to defeat the Hawks at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Noah Peterson had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, with Bryer Arview and Luke Parmentier also driving home runs. Matthew Haar and Parmentier both struck out three while on the mound, with Braden Arview fanning two.

CM is now 9-11, while Gibault slips to 11-13.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Southwestern scored single runs in the first and third and made them stand up in allowing only four hits by Metro-East in taking the win at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Colin LeMarr had two hits for the Piasa Birds, while Ryan Lowis had a hit and the only RBI for Southwestern and Charlie Darr also had a hit. Darr struck out seven while on the mound and Lowis had a pair of strikeouts.

Trevor Pickerell had two hits for the Knights, while Seth Linnebrink and Tommy Hackethal had the other hits. Thijson Heard fanned two while on the mound.

Southwestern is now 14-9, while the Knights go to 1-14.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 12, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Northwestern scored eight runs in the second in going on to a 10-run rule win at Calhoun.

August Squier had the only Warrior hit on the day, while Luke Wickenhauser had five strikeouts while on the mound.

Calhoun is now 5-19 on the season.

BOYS TENNIS

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

In a key Southwestern Conference meet on Wednesday, visiting Edwardsville defeated Belleville East 9-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

ALTHOFF 25, 20, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, 20

Marquette Boys volleyball lost to Althoff on Thursday night 2-0 (11-25, 20-25).

Marquette is now 6-8 on the season and will host Granite City on Wednesday, May 4. JV at 4:30 p.m. with varsity to follow.

GIRLS LACROSSE

EDWARDSVILLE 19, PARKWAY NORTH 10: Reese Noll scored four goals, while Caroline Marcus, Gabby Kaburick and Claire Folmer scored key goals to give Edwardsville its historic first-ever girls lacrosse win over Parkway North at Plummer Family Park in Edwardsville.

The Tigers are now 1-4 in their inaugural season, while the Vikings dropped to 0-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 2, TRIAD 0: Payton Richter's brace (two goals) was the difference as Waterloo defeated Triad at Waterloo's stadium, snapping the Knights' 39-game winning streak that dated back to April 2, 2021.

Karley Kinzinger and Megan O'Donnell had the assists on Richter's strikes, while Lexi Stephens had six saves in keeping the Bulldogs' clean sheet. Kendall Chigas had three saves in goal for Triad.

Waterloo is now 13-3-1, while the Knights are now 15-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, JERSEY 1: Mady Zyung had a double brace (four goals), while Abrianna Garrett had a brace (two goals) in CM's Mississippi Valley Conference win over Jersey at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Kaylyn Aiello, Belle Brousseau, Garrett, Avery Huddleston and Aubrey Voyles had assists for the Eagles, while Haliegh Embry had the only strike for the Panthers.

Aiello had four saves for CM, while Cora Schroeder had six saves in goal for Jersey.

The Eagles are now 11-8-0, while the Panthers go to 4-13-1.

GRANITE CITY 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: Savanhna Khammanyvong, assisted by Emmi Hogan, had the only goal as Granite and East shared the points at Charlie Woodford Field.

Alivia Upshaw had six saves in goal for the Warriors.

Granite is now 4-6-4, while the Lancers go to 9-7-2.

In other results on the Thursday program, Mascoutah defeated Highland 7-0, Marquette Catholic won at Metro-East Lutheran 8-0, Breese Central defeated East Alton-Wood River 12-0, Hillsboro defeated Piasa Southwestern 2-0 and Greenville won at home over Staunton 3-0.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 15: Cheree Ross was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, forcing home the winning run as Roxana won a high-scoring affair over EAWR at Roxana's park.

The Shells jumped to a 10-0 lead after three innings, with the Oilers scoring five in the fourth and eight in the fifth to go ahead 13-10. Roxana scored once in the fifth and four in the sixth to tie the game before winning it in the seventh.

Ridley Allen had three hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Lexi Ryan and Macey Craig had three hits and a RBI each, Destiny Vuylsteke had three hits, Calista Stahlhut had two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs, Kennedi Robien and Ross had two hits and drove in two runs each and Genna Pruitt also drove in a pair of runs.

Cami Adams had three hits and five RBIs for the Oilers, while Madi Fry had three hits and drove in two runs, Kami Kearby had two hits and two RBIs, Jade Kassler had two hits and a RBI and Haley Pratt had two hits.

Stahlhut struck out eight batters while in the circle for Roxana and Kassler fanned three for EAWR.

The Shells are now 7-10, with the Oilers going to 5-17.

HARDIN CALHOUN 4, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 0: Calhoun scored three runs in the first and one in the sixth to take the win over Northwestern at home.

Kylie Angel and Lila Simon had two hits each for the Warriors, with Audrey Gilman and Delani Klaas also having hits and Gracie Klaas having the only RBI.

Gilman went all the way in the circle, allowing only two hits and striking out 16.

Calhoun is now 18-4-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4: CM scored twice in the first, once in the third and twice in the fourth, while Marquette scored twice in both the fifth and seventh, but the rally fell short as the Eagles won over the Explorers at Gordon Moore Park.

Isabella Thein had three hits and three RBIs for CM, while Megan Griffith had a pair of hits and Avari Combes drove home two runs. Jalynn Dickson had two hits and a pair of RBIs for Marquette, while Kennedy Eveans also drove in two runs.

Lauren Lenihan for the Explorers and Danika Chester for the Eagles both went all the way in the circle, with Chester striking out six batters and Lenihan fanning eight.

CM improves to 10-8, while Marquette is now 11-7.

HIGHLAND 11, TEUTOPOLIS 1: A five-run fourth inning was the big highlight for Highland in their 10-run rule win over visiting T-Town.

Maggie Grohman had three hits, including a homer, and five RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Breanna Habermehl and Madalyn Trauernecht both had two hits and two RBIs, Alli Koerkenmeyer had two hits and Sophie Parkerson also had a pair of RBIs.

Sophia Donoho struck out seven Wooden Shoes' batter in throwing a complete game in the circle.

Highland is now 9-8 on the year.

ALTON 8, O'FALLON 3: Alton scored three runs in both the first and sixth innings en route to a Southwestern Conference win at O'Fallon's park.

Audrey Evola had three hits, including a solo homer for her only RBI for the Redbirds, with Reese Plont coming up with two hits and four RBIs, Lauren O'Neill had two hits and drove in a pair of runs and Jordan Watsek had a hit and RBI.

Grace Presley went all the way in the circle for Alton, striking out six.

The Redbirds are now 7-12, while the Panthers go to 9-10.

In other games played on Thursday, Gillespie defeated visiting Triad 6-2, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Father McGivney Catholic 3-0 and Belleville East defeated East St. Louis 17-0.

