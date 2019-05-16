WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, TRIAD 3: CM scored six runs in the fifth and four more in the seventh to take the road win over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Ally Hardy had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, including a home run, while Jenna Christeson had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs, Malena Wade had two hits, Gracie Braun drove home two runs, and both Braylen Cox and Kelbie Zupan each had an RBI.

Payton Bode, Kailey Daniel, Caroline Lehan and Dallas Zirkelbach had the hits for the Knights, while Bode and Liz Young each drove home a run.

Braun threw a complete game, striking out two, while Young fanned six.

CM goes to 13-12, while Triad is now 19-6.

BASEBALL

COLUMBIA 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Columbia pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to take the win over CM.

Sam Horner had two hits and an RBI for Columbia, while Adam Wibbenmeyer had two hits and A.J. Mueller had the other RBI.

Will Buhs, Keaton Loewen and Gavin Lyday had the three hits for CM, while Chandler Powell drove home the only run.

Noah Riley pitched a complete game for Columbia, striking out four, while Eli Smock struck out two for CM.

Columbia is now 22-5, while CM falls to 15-15.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL – GAME 3 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

SAN JOSE 5, ST. LOUIS 4 (OT) (SJ LEADS 2-1): Erik Karlsson scored a controversial goal 5:23 into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in game three of the Western Conference Final Wednesday night at Enterprise Center, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

The goal was set up when Timo Meier, after having a shot blocked, passed to Gustav Nyquist, who passed it off to Karlsson to score. Replays clearly showed Meier made an illegal hand pass to Nyquist, but the officials didn’t see the hand pass, and after a discussion by the officiating crew, the goal stood. The play wasn’t subject to review under NHL video replay rules.

The Sharks jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Karlsson and Joe Thornton, but the Blues cut the lead to 2-1 early in the second period on a goal by Alex Steen at 1:21. Eighteen seconds later, Thornton scored to restore San Jose’s lead to two goals at 3-1. It was Thornton’s first career playoff multi-goal game.

Undaunted, St. Louis cut the lead back to 3-2 at 4:05 on a goal by Vladimir Tarasenko, then tied the game at 3-3 when David Perron scored at 16:03. A power play goal by Perron at 18:42 gave the Blues a 4-3 lead, which they held until 1:01 left in regulation, when Logan Coture scored off a scramble after a face-off in the St. Louis end with goalie Martin Jones off for an extra attacker.

Jones made 28 saves in goal for San Jose, while Jordan Binnington had 27 stops for St. Louis.

Game four of the series will be played Friday night at Enterprise Center, with a 7 p.m. face-off time, and will be televised by NBCSN. Game five of the series is set for Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., with the game being shown on NBC and KSDK in St. Louis.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Triad 2, Freeburg 1

Valmeyer 10, Dupo 0

Carrollton 6, Brussels 4

Columbia 2, Civic Memorial 1

Jersey 13, Alton 3

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT ALTON

Alton 3, Belleville East 0

AT EDWARDSVILLE

Edwardsville 1, Belleville West 0 (after extra time)

Granite City 1, Collinsville 0

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 10, Triad 3

Waterloo 8, Granite City 0

Marquette Catholic 10, Roxana 7

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL – GAME 3 (BEST-OF-SEVEN)

San Jose Sharks 5, St. Louis Blues 4 (OT) (SJ leads 2-1)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves 4, St. Louis Cardinals 0

SOCCER

LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP

SECOND ROUND

Des Moines Menace FC (USL League Two) 1, Saint Louis FC (USL Championship) 1 (after extra time, Saint Louis FC wins in penalty shootout 3-1)

Note: Saint Louis FC will play against Forward Madison FC of USL League Two in Third Round match Wednesday, May 29 at Toyota Stadium at World Wide Technologies Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

