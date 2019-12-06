THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 79, MASCOUTAH 35: Clare Breden was Jersey's top scorer with 20 points, while Chloe White chipped in with 18 and Lauren Brown and Abby Manns had eight each in the Panthers' Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Havens Gym against Mascoutah.

It was all Jersey in the game, as the Panthers led at each break, 23-5, 57-17 and 65-28 respectively.

Sophia Loden was the Indians' top scorer with 10 points, while Alana Brooks and Maya Singletary had nine each.

Jersey is now 5-1, while Mascoutah drops to 0-7.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, WATERLOO 29: Anna Hall was the leading scorer with 17 points, while Claire Christeson, Tori Standefer and Kourtland Tyus all had 10 points each as CM won its MVC game on the road at Waterloo.

The Eagles jumped to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, extended the advantage to 36-19 at halftime, and to 49-26 after three quarters in their win.

Ella Bockhorn and Sam Lindhorst had eight points apiece for the Bulldogs, and Aubrey Hubbard added three.

CM remains undefeated at 7-0, while Waterloo falls to 2-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58, GRANITE CITY 29: Charlize Luehmann and Madison Webb each scored 21 points for McGivney, while Anna McKee added 10 as the Griffins won at Granite's Memorial Gym to stay unbeaten.

The Griffins had a slight edge at 7-4 after the first quarter, but then raced out to a 27-6 lead at halftime, extending it to 40-18 after three quarters.

McGivney is now 6-0, while the Warriors fall to 1-3.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nokomis 64, Madison 14

Gillespie 51, Piasa Southwestern 47

East Alton-Wood River 55, Metro-East Lutheran 33

Roxana 38, Vandalia 36

Jersey 79, Mascoutah 35

Highland 44, Triad 34

Civic Memorial 63, Waterloo 29

Edwardsville 47, Collinsville 31

Father McGIvney Catholic 58, Granite City 29

MSCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 14, Eureka 0

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 13, Bethalto 1

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 59, Collinsville 9

Alton 42, East St. Louis 31

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE

North Carolina 85, Illinois 60

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 83, Saint Louis University 58

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14

Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24

