Thursday Sports Roundup: Breden Scores 20 in Win Over Mascoutah, Hall Leads CM girls With 17 Points, McGivney Wins
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
JERSEY 79, MASCOUTAH 35: Clare Breden was Jersey's top scorer with 20 points, while Chloe White chipped in with 18 and Lauren Brown and Abby Manns had eight each in the Panthers' Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at Havens Gym against Mascoutah.
It was all Jersey in the game, as the Panthers led at each break, 23-5, 57-17 and 65-28 respectively.
Sophia Loden was the Indians' top scorer with 10 points, while Alana Brooks and Maya Singletary had nine each.
Jersey is now 5-1, while Mascoutah drops to 0-7.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 63, WATERLOO 29: Anna Hall was the leading scorer with 17 points, while Claire Christeson, Tori Standefer and Kourtland Tyus all had 10 points each as CM won its MVC game on the road at Waterloo.
The Eagles jumped to a 24-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, extended the advantage to 36-19 at halftime, and to 49-26 after three quarters in their win.
Ella Bockhorn and Sam Lindhorst had eight points apiece for the Bulldogs, and Aubrey Hubbard added three.
CM remains undefeated at 7-0, while Waterloo falls to 2-4.
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58, GRANITE CITY 29: Charlize Luehmann and Madison Webb each scored 21 points for McGivney, while Anna McKee added 10 as the Griffins won at Granite's Memorial Gym to stay unbeaten.
The Griffins had a slight edge at 7-4 after the first quarter, but then raced out to a 27-6 lead at halftime, extending it to 40-18 after three quarters.
McGivney is now 6-0, while the Warriors fall to 1-3.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nokomis 64, Madison 14
Gillespie 51, Piasa Southwestern 47
East Alton-Wood River 55, Metro-East Lutheran 33
Roxana 38, Vandalia 36
Jersey 79, Mascoutah 35
Highland 44, Triad 34
Civic Memorial 63, Waterloo 29
Edwardsville 47, Collinsville 31
Father McGIvney Catholic 58, Granite City 29
MSCHA HOCKEY
Edwardsville 14, Eureka 0
MVCHA HOCKEY
Granite City 13, Bethalto 1
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 59, Collinsville 9
Alton 42, East St. Louis 31
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
BIG TEN-ACC CHALLENGE
North Carolina 85, Illinois 60
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Missouri 83, Saint Louis University 58
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 14
Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 24
More like this: