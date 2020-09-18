Thursday Sports Roundup: Antonio Ybarra Medalist, McGivney Beats Roxana, MELHS In Boys Golf, Hyten Leads McGivney Against Waterloo, Cards Lose 5-1
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS GOLF
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 176, ROXANA 181, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 205: Antonio Ybarra was the medalist, as the Metro-East golfer shot a three-over-par 38 for nine holes, but consistent performances by McGivney gave the Griffins the win in a triangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Club.
Clayton Hopfinger led the Griffins with a 39, while Josh Jamruk fired a 43, Brandon Reed had a 46, Drew Villard and Evan Schrage both fired a 48, and Riley Knobloch carded a 51.
Besides Ybarra, Charles Fedder had a 54 for the Knights, while Joseph Bowers fired a 55, and both Cole Renken and Harry Mueller each carded a 58. Jaden DiPaolo led the Shells with a 43.
GIRLS GOLF
WATERLOO 178, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 194: Ellie Hyten won the medalist honors with a 41, but the Griffins fell to Waterloo in a dual meet at Oak Brook Golf Club on Thursday.
The Griffins got a 45 from Julia Stobie, while Grace Stanhaus shot a 52, and Paige Yasitis carded a 56, The Bulldogs were led by a 43 by Lexi Stumpf, while Calli Smith, Kami Cooper and Lidia Kaltenbrown each shot a 45.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS GOLF
Father McGivney Catholic 176, Roxana 181, Metro-East Lutheran 205
GIRLS TENNIS
Edwardsville 8, Belleville East 1
East Alton-Wood River 5, Metro-East Lutheran 4
GIRLS GOLF
Waterloo 178, Father McGivney Catholic 194
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh Pirates 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE FINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
THURSDAY'S RESULT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay Lightning 2, New York Islanders 1 (OT) (TB wins Prince of Wales Trophy 4-2)
2019-20 EASTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
2020 STANLEY CUP FINAL MATCHUP
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK TWO
Cleveland Browns 35, Cincinnati Bengals 30
