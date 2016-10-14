BOYS SOCCER

COLLINSVILLE 4, ALTON 0: Collinsville scored all four goals of the match in the second half as the Kahoks claimed the Southwestern Conference championship with a 4-0 win over Alton at Kahok Stadium Thursday night.

The win put the Kahoks at 9-7-2 overall, 5-1 in the SWC, good for 15 points (three points for a win, one point each for a draw) to edge out Edwardsville (4-0-2 in the league, good for 14 points). Alton finished 14-5-2 overall, 3-2-1 (10 points) in the league.

Sabas Avalos, Ryan Osterhout, Logan Whitehead and Zachary Stenger goaled for Collinsville in the win.

Both sides meet again in Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional semifinals at Gene Baker Field; the match is set to commence at 6:30 p.m., following a 4:30 p.m. match between Edwardsville and the winner of Saturday's Pekin-Granite City play-in match.

O'FALLON 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Granite City finished the season 4-9-6 overall, 1-3-2 in the Southwestern Conference (5 points), as the Warriors were blanked 4-0 by O'Fallon on the road Thursday.

The Warriors host Pekin at noon Saturday in the play-in game of the IHSA Class 3A Granite City Regional at Gene Baker Field.

HAZELWOOD WEST 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Marquette Catholic finished the regular season 11-6-2 with a 3-2 non-conference loss to Hazelwood West at Gordon Moore Park Thursday.

The Explorers host Mascoutah at 5 p.m. today in a play-in game of the IHSA Class 2A Columbia Regional; the winner meets Waterloo at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the regional semifinals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 24-25-25, NOKOMIS 26-9-16: Marquette Catholic ran its record to 11-15 overall, 3-2 in the Prairie State Conference as the Explorers took a 24-26, 25-9, 25-16 PSC win over Nokomis on the road Thursday.

Laura Hamilton led Marquette with 13 digs, Michelle Cameron had five blocks, Regina Guehlstorf had six kills and five blocks, Brooklyn Taylor six kills, Karoline Lauritzen six kills and 10 points from serve and Marissa Nosco 29 assists (a school record for most assists in match) and 12 points from serve with seven aces.

The Explorers will be at the Freeburg Tournament Saturday.

BUNKER HILL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-12: Cassidy Taylor had 17 assists for Bunker Hill as the Minutemaids upended East Alton-Wood River 25-13, 25-12 in a Prairie State Conference match at Wood River's Memorial Gym Thursday.

The Minutemaids went to 18-10 on the year with the win; the Oilers fell to 5-19 and will be in Saturday's Jersey Tournament.

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, GRANITE CITY 22-15: Granite City fell to 13-14-1 overall, 2-5 in the Southwestern Conference in a 25-22, 25-15 Southwestern Conference loss to Belleville East at Memorial Gym Thursday.

The Warriors travel to Madison for a 6 p.m. Monday match to close out the regular season.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, MADISON 19-10: McGivney Catholic finished the regular season 5-16 with a 25-19, 25-10 win over Madison Thursday night.

The Griffins open IHSA Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Regional play at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 when they meet O'Fallon First Baptist Academy in a first-round contest.

CROSS COUNTRY

MASCOUTAH SWEEPS MVC CROWNS: Mascoutah swept the Mississippi Valley Conference titles in the MVC Cross Country Championship at Principia College in Elsah Thursday.

The Indians had 37 points to take the boys crown, with Waterloo (45), Triad (78), Highland (124), Jersey (124) and Civic Memorial (135) trailing; the Panthers' Ben Flowers did not participate.

Mascouath had 32 points to win the girls title, followed by Waterloo (52), Highland (65), Triad (66) and Jersey (140); CM did not have enough runners for a team score.

Cohl Callies took eighth for the Eagles (16:42.44), while the Panthers' Charisitan Cazer was 15th (17:08.95) and Drew Bertleman was 20th (17:20.78). On the girls side, the Eagles' Zoey Lewis, running as an individual, finished seventh in 19:40.52, while the Panthers' Kaleigh Grace led her team with a 21:25.30.

Waterloo's Jake Schwartz won the boys individual crown and Jenna Schwartz took the girls individual tile for Waterloo, running in 17:59.16.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport report. Email your scores and results to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com; you may also Tweet them to @RiverBenderNews or to @RiverBrenter.

