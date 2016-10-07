THURSDAY NIGHT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

BREESE MATER DEI 25-25, ALTON 25-17: Alton traveled to Breese Mater Dei Thursday and dropped a 25-17, 25-17 match to the Knights at Fred Rakers Court.

The loss dropped the Redbirds to 12-13-1 on the year, their fifth in a row. The Knights improved to 12-11-2.

ROXANA 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17-15: Roxana took on area rival Marquette Catholic on Marquette Thursday night, the Shells coming away with a 25-17, 25-15 win over the Explorers.

Marquette fell to 10-14; the Shells went to 17-9.

Laura Hamilton had 15 digs for the Explorers, with Regina Guehlstorf adding five blocks, Michelle Cameron five kills, Karoline Lauritzen five points from serve and Marissa Nosco 14 assists.

Marquette takes on Waterloo Gibault at home Tuesday for the Explorers' Senior Night, where Hamilton, Cameron, Lauritzen and Kate Cogan will be honored; the Shells will be in Saturday's Red Bud Tournament.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 14-21: Civic Memorial got 19 assists from Sydney Marshall and seven kills and three blocks from Kennedy Carnes as the Eagles swept Metro East Lutheran 25-14, 25-21 at MEL's Hooks Gym Thursday.

CM went to 13-11-1 on the year, while the Knights dropped to 8-17.

Kaity Kappler had four blocks and Cara Melton 10 digs for the Eagles; Courtney Fenelon and Danielle Timmerman had four kills for MEL, with Lydia Flaherty adding 15 assists and nine digs, along with Emily Schwartz.

BUNKER HILL 25-25, MORRISONVILLE 16-19: A 20-assist performance from Cassidy Taylor sent Bunker Hill to a 25-16, 25-19 win over Morrisonville on the road Thursday night.

The Minutemaids went to 14-8 on the year.

Brooke Morrell and Madelyn Allman each had seven kills for B-Hill, with Allman adding 11 points from serve.

GILLESPIE 25-32, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 21-30: Piasa Southwestern took Gillespie into extra points in Game 2, but dropped a 25-21, 32-30 South Central Conference decision to the Miners at home Thursday.

The Piasa Birds fell to 3-19 overall, 2-6 in the SCC; the Miners went to 8-16 overall, 1-6 in the league.

Stephanie Korte had 14 assists and 10 digs for Piasa, with Jenna Moore adding 15 digs, Sam Burns five kills and 13 digs, Sydney Ambruso nine digs and Lexi Hall seven kills and two blocks on the night.

GIRLS TENNIS

O'FALLON 9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Marquette Catholic went to the Southwestern Conference's O'Fallon for a meet Thursday and took a 9-0 defeat against the Panthers.

OTHS went to 13-4 on the year; the Explorers fell to 7-8.

COLLINSVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Granite City fell to Collinsville 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet on the road Thursday.

The Warriors and Kahoks are entered in this weekend's Southwestern Conference Championship at Belleville West; play was slated to begin Friday afternoon.

BOYS SOCCER

COLUMBIA 1, ALTON 0: A Jake Bridges second-half goal was all Columbia needed to snap Alton's seven-match undefeated trot in Columbia Thursday, the Eagles getting a 1-0 win.

The Redbirds fell to 14-4-2 on the year; the Eagles improved to 15-1-3.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3, STAUNTON 1: Kyle Asbury, Stephen Korte and Kedrick Norwood each goaled as Metro East Lutheran celebrated Senior Night with a 3-1 win over Staunton at home Thursday.

The Knights went to 7-10-1 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 6-11.

MEL takes on East Alton-Wood River at 6 p.m. Tuesday in an IHSA Class 1A Greenville Regional semifinal match.

LITCHFIELD 4, ROXANA 2: Tyler Svoboda and Jordan Katzmarek had goals for Roxana in a 4-2 South Central Conference loss to Litchfield on the road Thursday.

Spencer Bloome had three goals for the Purple Panthers as the Shells wrapped up their regular season.

Roxana was schedule to meet up with Greenville late Friday afternoon in an opening-round game of the IHSA Class 1A Greenville Regional; the winner advances into the regional semifinals against Belleville Althoff at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

TRIAD 1, JERSEY 0: Darlen Ellis had a first-half goal and Triad made it stand up as the Knights defeated Jersey 1-0 in Jerseyville Thursday evening.

The Panthers fell to 13-5-1 overall, 3-5-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference; the Knights went to 10-8 overall, 5-3 in the league.

FIELD HOCKEY

LADUE 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Kaitlyn Smith's late second-half goal wasn't enough as Edwardsville fell 2-1 to Ladue in the semifinals of the St. Louis Public School Tournament in Ladue Thursday evening.

EHS fell to 10-7-1 on the year; the Rams went to 12-4-1.

Annie Mulford assisted on Smith's goal; Kathryne King and Fiona Vetter had goals for the Rams.

The Tigers will take on Kirkwood at 9 a.m. Saturday in the third-place match at Tiger Stadium; the Rams will meet with Lafayette at 10:15 a.m. at Tiger Stadium for the championship.

