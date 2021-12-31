THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

45TH DUCHESNE CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

FIFTH PLACE GAME

HARDIN CALHOUN 42, CARLINVILLE 35: The fifth place game at Carlinville went to Calhoun, who rallied from a small halftime deficit to defeat the Cavaliers.

Jaelyn Hill led the Warriors with 19 points, with Audrey Gidman adding nine points. Carlinville's leading scorer was Jill Slayton, with 23 points, while both Hannah Gibson and Karly Tipps each added five points.

In the final Williamsville won over Greenfield Northwestern 55-48 to take the championship.

CONSOLATION FINAL

GRANITE CITY 46, FT. ZUMWALT NORTH 40: Granite City won fifth place and the consolation bracket final with a win over Ft. Zumwalt North of O'Fallon, Mo.

Melashia Bennett led the Warriors with 22 points, while Emily Sykes added 14 points to help Granite to the win.

In the tournament final, Ursuline Academy of St. Louis defeated Notre Dame Catholic of south St. Louis County 49-28.

CHRIST OUR ROCK WINTERFEST

FINAL

STAUNTON 38, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 37: In the final of the first Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest, Staunton won in an exciting championship game over McGivney to take the championship.

Charlize Luehmann had a big game in the final, leading the Griffins with 25 points, while Sami Oller came up with four points.

DON MAUER INVITATIONAL AT MICDS

THIRD PLACE GAME

COLLINSVILLE 44, FT. ZUMWALT WEST 41: In the third place game at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo., Collinsville got by Ft. Zumwalt West of St. Charles County, Mo. to take third place.

Megan Janson led the Kahoks with 21 points, with both Ella Guerrero and Jenna Scheller adding six points each.

The host Rams won the championship of their tournament, defeating Pattonville 50-42 in the final.

INAUGURAL RED BUD CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENTS

NINTH PLACE GAME

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 49. EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: In the ninth place game of the first-ever Red Bud Christmas Tournament, Gibault led all the way through to take the ninth place game over EAWR.

Emily Johnson led the Oilers with 12 points, while Makayla Quigley came up with nine points.

In the third place game, Marissa-Coulterville held off Roxana 46-42, while Waterloo won the championship, defeating Carlyle 53-26 in the final.

BOYS WRESTLING

60TH WILLIAM "RED" SCHMITT HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

CROUCH WINS 126 TITLE FOR TRIAD, FOREST TAKE FOURTH FOR ALTON, SORRENSON FIFTH FOR COLLINSVILLE AS AURORA MARMION WINS SCHMITT TOURNAMENT: Triad's Colby Crouch took the area's only individual title, winning at 126 pounds, while Deontae Forest came in fourth for Alton and Seth Sorrenson took fifth for Collinsville in the 60th William "Red" Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

Aurora Marmion Academy won the team title with 321 points, with Whitfield of west St. Louis County second with 270.5 points, Rockwood Lafayette, also of West County, was third with 269.5 points, Plainfield North was fourth with 264.5 points and Neosho, Mo. rounded out the top five with 247.5 points.

The Knights came in 10th with 181 points, the Kahoks finished 17th with 124 points, the Redbirds were 23rd with 93 points and the host Warriors were 25th with 31.5 points.

Crouch won the 126 pound final with a pin of CBC's Kolby Warren at 58 seconds, with Forest, while Jordan Clines came in sixth at 182 pounds, losing the fifth place match to James Soliz of Moline 9-0. Forest lost in the third place match to Evan Binder of Whitfield by fall at 2:00 and Sorrenson won the fifth place match by pinning Jayden Moffett of Ft. Zumwalt South at 53 seconds. Granite's Mason Kelly came in seventh at 285 pounds, defeating Huntley's Markos Mihalopoulous 1-0.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS

49TH VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

NINTH PLACE GAME

BETHANY OKAW VALLEY 46, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 27: In the ninth place game at Vandalia, Okaw Valley went ahead early and led all the way to defeat McGivney

Jack Rodgers led the Griffins with 13 points, while Darren Luchetti scored four points and Jacob Huber added two.

Macon Meridian played Pana in the final, but the result was not available at press time.

60TH BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

In the fifth place game of the Breese Mater Dei tournament, the hos Knights won over Highland 44-42. No individual scoring totals were available at press time.

Nashville won the championship game, defeating Louisville Doss 63-60.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

SEVENTH PLACE GAME

STAUNTON 54, HARDIN CALHOUN 31: In the seventh place game at Carlinville, Staunton took an early lead and kept it all the way through to take seventh place over Calhoun.

Caden Silvester led the Bulldogs with 17 points, while Braden Buffington had 15 points and Brady Gillen added 12 points. The Warriors' leading scorer was Chase Caselton, with 13 points, while Cole Lorsbach came up with seven points.

FIFTH PLACE GAME

CARLINVILLE 52, GILLESPIE 27: The host Cavaliers went out to a big lead in capturing the fifth place game over Gillespie.

Aaron Wills led Carliville with 23 points, with Ethan Siglock scoring 11 points and Ryenn Hart came up with 10 points.

THIRD PLACE GAME

BUNKER HILL 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 44: Bunker Hill went out to a lead in the first half, then held off EAWR's rally in the fourth quarter to take third place.

Grant Burch led the Minutemen, with 20 points, while Logan Santel added 12 points. Antonio Hardin was the top scorer for the Oilers with 13 points, while Seth Slayden added 11 points.

In the final, Hillsboro defeated Ltichfield 79-65 to take the championship.

THE CLASSIC --- LARGE SCHOOL DIVISION

SEMIFINALS --- WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

EAST ST. LOUIS 54, METAMORA 38: In the semifinals of The Classic, played at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, East St. Louis pulled away in the second half to defeat Metamora and advance to the final.

Macaleab Rich led the Flyers with 21 points, while Christian Jones added 15 points to help East Side move on to the title game.

In the final on Thursday, Normal Community won a very close game over the Flyers 40-38 to take the championship. No individual scores were available at press time.

GIRLS WRESTLING

WONDER WOMAN TOURNAMENT AT COLUMBIA, MO.

EDWARDSVILLE MAKES HISTORY BY COMPETING IN FIRST-EVER GIRLS TOURNAMENT, PLACES 43RD AS TEAM: Edwardsville's girls wrestling team made history by competing in its first-ever tournament, coming in 43rd place with 40 points at the Wonder Woman Tournament at Battle High School in Columbia, Mo.

In an all-Missouri top five, Lebanon won the meet with 229 points, while Cassville was second with 156 points, Nixa came in third with 134 points, Washington was fourth with 122 points and Cedar Hill Northwest came in fifth with 117 points.

Abby Rhodes finished fourth at 125 pounds, losing to Alexis Dunwiddie of Jefferson City, Mo. 6-1 in the third place bout for the best finish by a Tiger wrestler. Olivia Coll went 3-2 at 100 pounds, Ammarie Garrett went 1-2 at 105 pounds, Rosie Sanders lost both of her matches at 110 pounds, Holly Zuggmeier went 3-2 in the 120 pound division, Madison Aldrich lost both of her matches at 130 pounds, Gabby Jesse went 2-2 in the 135 pound class, Lilly Morin was 0-2 at 159 pounds and Tayla Phillips was 1-2 in the 194 pound class.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: