Thursday Sports Roundup
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, LIBERTY 11-21: Hardin-Calhoun ran its record to
3-0 on the year with a 25-11, 25-21 win at Liberty Thursday evening.
The Warriors will be playing host Roxana in a Gold Bracket semifinal match of
the Lady Shells Invitational Saturday.
Grace Baalman had 11 kills and two blocks for the Warriors, with Junie
Zirklebach adding 11 assists and 14 points from serve. Abby Baalman had five
points from serve and Kristen Wiereke had four points.
“We played hard and smart tonight,” said Warrior coach Kerry Lorton. “Liberty
was a good team.”
CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21-12: Civic Memorial
bounced back from a 1-1 outing earlier in the week in the Roxana tournament
with a 25-21, 25-12 win over East Alton-Wood River in the Eagles' home opener
Thursday.
The Eagles went to 2-1 on the year; the Oilers fell to 0-3 on the season.
McCLUER NORTH 25-25, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 18-8: McGivney Catholic
dropped a 25-18, 25-8 decision to McCluer North in north St. Louis County
Thursday.
The Griffins fell to 0-3 on the year with the loss and meet East Alton-Wood River
in the Roxana tournament Saturday morning.
GIRLS TENNIS
ST. JOSEPH'S 10, EDWARDSVILLE 7: Edwardsville's varsity girls tennis team
opened their 2016 campaign with a trip to west St. Louis County for a match
against perennial St. Louis-area power St. Joseph's Academy Thursday,
dropping a 10-7 decision to the Angels.
The Tigers won the opening three flights in doubles play, Grace Desse/Morgan
Colbert scoring a 9-7 win over Ellie Burger/Morgan Kane. Natalie Karibian/Abby
Cimarolli also took an 8-6 win over Lexie Woodman/Shannon Sirris and
Mackenzie Cadigan/Maria Mezo scored a 9-5 win over Julia Rowan/Lilly
Mantono.
Karibian, Desse, Mezo and Kilauren McMahon all won their singles matches;
Colbert, Cadigan, Cimarolli, Annie McGinnis, Grace Trimpe, Noni Updyke and
Alyssa Wilson all dropped decisions to the Angels.
The Tigers were slated to take part in the New Trier Invitational today and
Saturday in the Chicago suburb of Winnetka.
FIELD HOCKEY
EDWARDSVILLE 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Allie Hosto and Maren
McSparin each scored twice as Edwardsville defeated Marquette Catholic 8-0
Thursday evening at Tiger Stadium.
Kaitlyn Smith, Olivia Fink, Kailey Noud and Annie Mulford also scored for the 2-
0 Tigers. The Explorers fell to 0-2 on the year.
Sarah Blume recorded her second shutout in as many games; the Tigers have
yet to concede a goal thus far this season.
Edwardsville hosts Visitation at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS GOLF
EDWARDSVILLE 165, BELLEVILLE EAST 181: Addy Zeller carded an even-
par 36 to take the day's medalist honors as Edwardsville defeated Belleville East
165-181 in a Southwestern Conference girls golf match at Clinton Hill Golf
Course in Belleville Thursday, a par-36, 2,587-yard layout.
Paige Hamel also fired a 4-over 40 for Edwardsville, while Kayla Weinacht
added a 5-over 41 and Sydney Sahuri shot a 12-over 51. Bre Haas led the
Lancers with a 6-over 42 on the day.
The Tigers, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SWC, will be in the field for Saturday's
Marquette Catholic Blastoff Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.
WARRIORS WIN TRIANGULAR: Megan Keel shot a 9-over 45 while Ashley
Richey added a 10-over 46 and Phoenyx Derner fired a 12-over 48 as Granite
City won a triangular meet over Civic Memorial and Roxana at Wood River's
Belk Park Thursday, a par-36, 2,824-yard layout.
The Warriors shot a team 199, with the Eagles turning in a 200 and the Shells a
257.
Jersey's Hannah Taylor, competing as an individual, took the day's medalist
honors with a 7-over 43,
The Shells' Bailey Sharpmark was a stroke behind Taylor with an 8-over 44; Izzy
Roberts had a 9-over 45 for the Eagles and Maisey Watson and Taylor Stillwell
each carded 15-over 51s on the day.
Granite, CM and Roxana will all be in Saturday's Marquette Catholic Blastoff
Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.
BOYS SOCCER
CIVIC MEMORIAL 3, FREEBURG 2 (EXTRA TIME): Kaleb Bassett scored in
extra time, the second of two goals on the day, as Civic Memorial defeated
Freeburg 3-2 in a semifinal match of the Metro Cup tournament.
Parker Calvin also goaled for the Eagles, who went to 3-0 on the year; Trevor
Paynik had two assists for CM in the win.
The Eagles will meet Mascoutah Saturday evening in the tournament final.
ROXANA 3, STAUNTON 2: Dawson Klunk turned back 25 Staunton shots as
the Shells defeated the Bulldogs 3-2 Thursday in a South Central Conference
match in Staunton.
The match was even at 1-1 at the break.
Drew Ratliff, Tyler Svoboda and Austin Simms each scored for Roxana; Brett
Kinder and Bryce Buzick goaled for Staunton. Both sides went to 1-1 on the
year with the result.
Roxana heads to the Carlinville Kickoff Classic Saturday.
BREESE CENTRAL 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Hunter Kruep scored
twice as Breese Central blanked East Alton-Wood River 4-0 at Wood River
Soccer Park Thursday.
The Cougars held a 3-0 lead at the break and went on to run out winners.
The Oilers fell to 1-1 on the season.
McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, LEBANON 0: Aaron Boulanger and Andrew Nwacha
scored first-half goals as McGivney Catholic scored a 2-0 win over Lebanon on
the road Thursday.
The Griffins went to 1-0- 1 on the year with the win.
Logan Shumate recorded the clean sheet, turning back three Greyhound shots.
Eli Skubish and Kellen Weir had assists on the goals.
The Greyhounds will travel to Carlinville for the Carlinville Kickoff Classic
Saturday.
