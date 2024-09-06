THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 23-19: Southwestern took a straight-set win over visiting Marquette at the Southwestern gym.

Addy Walden had nine points for the Piasa Birds, while Josie Hagen served up eight points and an ace.

Southwestern improves to 3-5 on the year, while the Explorers go to 1-6-1.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, RIVERTON 9-23: Carlinville easily won the first set, but Riverton made it close in the second, but the Cavaliers still prevailed to win the match at the Carlinville Big House,

Makenah Dugan served up 14 points and two aces for Carlinville, while Addie Ruyle had nine points and two aces, Isabella Tiburzi had six kills, a block and 13 assists, Maddie Murphy had four kills and two blocks, and Hannah Gibson had four blocks.

In other matches on Thursday, Highland won at Granite City 25-9, 25-9, Waterloo won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 27-25, 25-18, Freeburg won over East Alton-Wood River 25-12, 25-19, and Edwardsville won at Collinsville 25-14, 25-17,

FOOTBALL

FT. ZUMWALT WEST 49, BELLEVILLLE WEST 19: Nick Hankins caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Tre Reese, while Reese also completed a 20-yard pass to De’Shawn Gage, and Reese connected on a 78-yard scoring pass before the end of the game as Ft. Zumwalt West went out to a 21-0 lead in going on to the win over the Maroons in O’Fallon, Mo., in St. Charles County.



Both West and the Jaguars are now 1-1 on the year.

GIRLS GOLF

NORMAL UNIVERSITY HIGH INVITATIONAL AT D.A. WEIBRING GOLF CLUB, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

TIGERS FINISH FOURTH AT U HIGH INVITE, PANTHERS PLACE SECOND: O’Fallon finished second, while Edwardsville was fourth in the Normal University High Invitational tournament Thursday at D.A, Weibring Gold Club in Bloomington-Normal.

The host Pioneers won the meet with a team score of 330, with the Panthers finishing second with a 331, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic was third at 335, and the Tigers came in fourth at 349.

Rachel Johnson led the Tigers with an 86, while Ruhee Gupchuk also had an 86, and Emerson Gusewelle fired an 87, while Parker Burns shot a 93.

HIGHLAND 171, TRIAD 173, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 188, ROXANA 253: Mia Emig was the medalist, as she shot a nine-hole score of 40 that allowed Highland to take a quad golf meet at Belk Park Golf Course in Highland.

Lexi Taylor led Explorers with a 42, while Covelynn Geisler and Reese Livingston each had a 46, and Elise Berry led the Shells with a 57.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 154, RED BUD 181, BELLEVILLE WEST 201, GRANITE CITY 224: Sarah Hyten shot an even-par 35 for nine holes to allow McGivney to sweep a quad meet at The Legacy Golf Course in Granite City.

The Griffins also got a 42 from Rianna Thakker, Riley Ramsey had a 43, and Emily Moody fired a 44.