THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

BELLEVILLE WEST 3, COLLINSVILLE 1: Sam Gebhart had a brace (two goals), while Braden Missey scored from the spot to guide Belleville West to a boys soccer win over Collinsville at Bob Goalby Field on Thursday night.

Juan Carlos Doria had the only strike for the Kahoks, while Will Rockwell had the only assist for the Maroons. Jacob Mathenia made six saves in goal for West.

It was the first win for the Maroons over Collinsville since 2014.

West is now 4-2-0, while the Kahoks slip to 1-1-1.

TRIAD 4, GRANITE CITY 1: Reed Heffren had a brace (two goals), and Eli Noonan also scored as Triad won for the first time this season, at home, over Granite City.

Joey Bohnak and Heffren also had assists, while Cortlan Dellamano made a single save in goal for the Knights to get the three points.

Triad is now 1-1-1, while the Warriors go to 3-2-0.

HIGHLAND 2, SALEM 1: Carter Bohnenstiehl’s first-half brace (two goals), and assists by Evan Feeny and Santiago Torres led Highland to the home win over Salem.

Article continues after sponsor message

Will Lindsco made two saves in goal to help the Bulldogs to the win.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, WATERLOO 1: Caeden Wille’s first-half strike for Waterloo was canceled out by Chris Marchetti in the second half as the Bulldogs and Griffins shared the points at Waterloo’s home ground.

Trent Glaenzer had an assist for Waterloo, while Parker Lacroix had five saves in goal. Patrick Gierer had six saves for McGivney.

The Griffins are now 3-0-1, while the Bulldogs go to 2-1-2.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 9, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Dakarai Gray had a hat trick, Sam Medlin had a brace (two goals), and Tyler Birdsong, Indy Johannigmeyer, Danny Lopez-Baez, and Michael Roche also scored as Althoff won at home over Metro-East in a Gateway Metro Conference match.

Tyler Pollock and Roche assisted twice for the Crusaders, while Henry Flores, Bo Gomric, Gray, Lopez-Baez, and Macklin Neville also had assists, Brady Luechtefeld had two saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

Althoff is 3-1-0, while the Knights go to 0-2-0.

OTHER SCORES

In other games played on Thursday, Trenton Wesclin defeated Hillsboro 2-1, Lebanon took a 7-0 win over East Alton-Wood River, and O’Fallon won over Bellville East 5-0,