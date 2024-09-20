THURSDAY NIGHT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 15-25-25, HIGHLAND 25-23-20: CM rallied back from dropping the first set en route to a three-set win at Highland's gym.

Bella Thein led the Eagles with 13 kills, while Meredith Brueckner had five block, and Thein had three, both Aubrey Voyles and Megan Griffith had 14 assists each, Thein had nine digs, while both Aubrey Falk and Addie Jeffery had five digs apiece, and both Marissa Perez and Griffith served up two aces each.

CM is now 10-4, while the Bulldogs go to 8-3.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 7-9: It was all Althoff in their sweep of Maryville, not allowing the Lions to get into double figures in either set.

Katelyn Karban served up 12 points and six aces for the Crusaders, while Haley Wallin had eight points and four aces, Gabby Orlet had seven kills, two blocks and six assists, Reece Distler had five kills and an assist.

Althoff is now 10-8, while Maryville falls to 6-5.

COLLINSVILLE 22-25-25, ALTON 25-21-12: Collinsville rallied from a one-set deficit to take the next two sets and the Southwestern Conference match at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Talesha Gilmore had seven blocks for the Kahoks, while Avery Johnson had five kills, and Carsyn Moad served up a pair of aces on the night.

Collinsville is now 7-5, while the Redbirds go to 3-11.

CARLINVILLE 25-25. PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7-21: Carlinville easily took the first set, then held off a Southwestern rally in the second set to take the straight-set South Central Conference win at the Carlinville Big House.

Isabella Tiburzi had another big match for the Cavaliers, with eight points, an ace, six kills and 15 assists, while Hannah Gibson had six points, an ace, eight kills and two blocks, Taylor Brandenburg had two kills and two blocks, and Braley Wiser had four points, an ace, four kills and five assists.

Carlinville is now 7-2, while the Piasa Birds are 4-8.

WATERLOO 25-22-25. CIVIC MEMORIAL 22-25-20: Waterloo pulled out a very close three-set affair over CM at he CM gym.

Bella Thein had 13 kills for the Eagles, while Meredith Brueckner had five kills, Brueckner also had four blocks, with Addie Jeffery coming up with two blocks, Megan Griffith had 20 assists, with Aubrey Voyles adding 12 assists, Thein came up with 23 digs, while Aubrey Falk added on three, and Alora Kincaide served up three aces, with Marissa Perez added a single ace.

The Bulldogs are now 6-2, while CM goes to 10-5.

In other matches played on Thursday, Belleville West won the first leg of the Battle of Belleville at Belleville East 25-22. 25-27. 25-17, Mascoutah defeated Jersey 25-8, 25-14 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at O'Fallon 25-11, 25-19.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

In a girls field hockey game played yesterday in Manchester, Mo., in west St Louis County, Parkway South defeated Edwardsville 3-0. The Tigers are now 4-5 for the season.