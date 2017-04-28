WOOD RIVER - The Granite City Police Department with the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Region Eight Special Response Team took a man into custody Thursday morning from a home on the 400 block of North Sixth Street.

Michael A. Johnson, 27, of the 400 block of North Sixth Street, was charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm - a Class 1 Felony - and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon - a Class 3 Felony - on April 28, 2017, by Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons.

According to a release from the Granite City Police Department, Johnson was charged following an April 23, 2017, incident in which the Granite City Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Edwardsville Rd. to a report of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Through a subsequent investigation, police identified that suspect as Johnson.

Johnson is currently in the custody of the Granite City Jail, being held on a $150,000 bond, pending either bond being posted or extradition to the Madison County Jail.

